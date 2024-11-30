🚨 Bayern Munich claim late Klassker point at Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich salvaged a late point with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.





Scorers: Gittens 27'; Musiala 85'

Jamie Gittens broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a superb solo effort as he rifled the ball past Manuel Neuer at his near righthand post.

But the visitors, who saw Harry Kane limp out before the interval, struck back in the final minutes through Jamal Musiala's header from a Michael Olise delivery.

The Klassiker stalemate at Signal Iduna Park puts Bayern seven points clear at the Bundesliga's summit while Dortmund edge ahead of Freiburg into fifth place.

