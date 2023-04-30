Bayern Munich 2-0 Hertha Berlin: Tuchel's side leapfrog Dortmund at Bundesliga summit

Bayern Munich defeated Hertha Berlin 2-0 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday to leapfrog Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Bochum on Friday opened the door for Bayern to pounce, and the 10-in-a-row champions just about took advantage against the division's bottom side.

After being frustrated by their opponents for large parts, Serge Gnabry headed in from Joshua Kimmich's dinked pass to open the scoring in the 69th minute.

Kingsley Coman added a second 10 minutes later as Bayern moved one point ahead of Dortmund with four games to go in the German top flight.

Bayern have scored the most first-half goals of any Bundesliga side this term, while Hertha have conceded the joint-most, but the hosts could not find a way past Oliver Christensen.

The Hertha keeper impressively denied Gnabry and Coman, with the latter also having a penalty shout rejected after being challenged by Maximilian Mittelstadt.

Sadio Mane missed headed opportunities either side of half-time, though Tuchel's side did eventually find a way through a little over 20 minutes from time in Bavaria.

Kimmich lofted the ball into the area and Gnabry buried a diving header past Christensen to give Bayern lift-off.

Christensen did well to keep out Coman's attempt shortly after, but the France international made no mistake when controlling Kimmich's pass over the top and sealing the win.

What does it mean? Advantage Bayern

Bayern entered matchday 30 off top spot for the first time in 11 years, but this win – coupled with Dortmund's draw – ensures their title hopes are back in their own hands.

The hosts' quality told in the end as they found a way to down Hertha, who are winless in 28 Bundesliga trips to Bayern since a 2-0 win in October 1977.

Kimmich pulls the strings

Bayern had failed to score more than one goal in their past six games in all competitions – something that last happened in 2001 – but that was not a problem against Hertha.

Story continues

Captain Kimmich assisted both goals in an impressive display that saw him create 11 chances. To put that in perspective, it was the first time he has ever tallied 10 or more key passes in a single game for Bayern, and Gnabry was the next most creative player with four.

Sadio's shocker

Mane had two great chances to open the scoring for Bayern, but he failed to so much as find the target from either header as his disappointing first season at the club continued.

The Senegal international, who has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign, has just one goal in 12 games this calendar year.

What's next?

Bayern will now hope to generate some momentum when they travel to Werder Bremen next Saturday, the same day that Hertha host fellow strugglers Stuttgart.