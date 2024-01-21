Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen: Mitchell Weiser winner inflicts Bayern's first home league defeat

Harry Kane registered a blank in the Bundesliga for just the fourth time in 17 Bundesliga games this season

Bayern Munich lost ground on leaders Bayer Leverkusen after they suffered their first home Bundesliga defeat of the season against Werder Bremen.

Former Bayern defender Mitchell Weiser scored in the 59th minute and Werder held on to clinch their first away win over their opponents since 2008.

Harry Kane had a subdued game with a shot over the bar his best effort.

Bayern are seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on Saturday, with a game in hand.

Werder were much the better team in the first half and home goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had to be at best to keep out a deflected effort from Weiser.

Werder forward Justin Njinmah had the ball in the net shortly before the half-hour mark, only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to flag up a foul on Jamal Musiala shortly beforehand.

Wing-back Weiser, who played for Bayern between 2012-2015, claimed the winner when he cut inside Alphonso Davies and fired a stunning effort high into the net.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel made attacking substitutions in search of an equaliser and teenager Mathys Tel went close on a couple of occasions.

Werder held firm and it was the first time the Munich outfit had failed to score in a Bundesliga game at the Allianz Arena in 66 games, dating back to a goalless draw against RB Leipzig in February 2020.