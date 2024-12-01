Bayern bosses provide initial injury update on Kane

Bayern Munich suffered a major injury blow in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund as star striker Harry Kane was forced off in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said that although the initial feeling was that it wasn't a serious injury, Kane is unlikely to play against Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

“Harry says it’s not that bad. He now needs to have a scan, and then we’ll know more,” Kompany said.

“It’ll be tight for Tuesday. I don’t know many players who recover that quickly."

Sporting director Christoph Freund added:

“Harry felt something in the back of his thigh. We’ll have a look back home and hope it’s not that bad.”

Meanwhile, Freund gave the all-clear for Kim Minjae, who was taken off in the 80th minute.

“Minjae has needed to be stitched up, but he’s a machine. It won’t affect him. He’ll be available again immediately,” he said.