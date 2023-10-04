Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) shareholders have earned a 21% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 47% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Bayerische Motoren Werke was able to grow its EPS at 53% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.44.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Bayerische Motoren Werke has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bayerische Motoren Werke the TSR over the last 3 years was 76%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bayerische Motoren Werke shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bayerische Motoren Werke (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

