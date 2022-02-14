Bayer says production of weedkiller glyphosate may be curtailed

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pesticides and seeds maker Bayer said on Monday a supplier of an ingredient for its widely used herbicide glyphosate ran into technical problems which may hamper Bayer's glyphosate production in the short term.

The "mechanical failure" at Bayer's supplier comes in addition to a tight supply situation in global crop chemical markets, in part due to the global pandemic, Bayer added.

"Our supplier is on track to restore production, we’ve sourced additional materials and made other mitigation efforts to help best manage this situation," the company said in a statement.

A Bayer spokesperson declined to disclose the name of the supplier or the ingredient in question. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Bayer brands Roundup and RangerPro.

