Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news and injury latest for Europa League semi-final

Roma are sweating over Paulo Dybala ahead of their Europa League semi-final clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Argentine striker was absent for the weekend draw at Bologna due to an ankle injury.

Before flying out to Germany for the second leg, in which they will protect a single-goal lead, Roma will assess Dybala’s return to training. Edoardo Bove, the matchwinner in Rome, will drop out if he is fit to start.

Chris Smalling is highly unlikely to feature after undertaking light workouts on his comeback from a hamstring injury, although Jose Mourinho reportedly hopes to have the defender back for the season’s end.

Zeki Celik is a doubt having picked up a knock last time out with the defence already missing Diego Llorente, Rick Karsdorp and Marash Kumbulla. Stephan El Shaaraway should be fit to make the bench.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side has been hit by a pair of injury blows on the eve of the decider.

Robert Andrich (foot) and Odilon Kossounou (muscle) are out for the final weeks of the season, the club have confirmed.

A leg injury continues to keep ex-Roma striker Patrik Schick on the sidelines along with veteran winger Karim Bellarabi (muscle).

Predicted Bayer Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Demirbay, Bakker; Diaby, Hlozek, Wirtz (3-4-3)

Predicted Roma XI: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Celik, Pellegrini, Wijnaldum, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Abraham (3-5-2)