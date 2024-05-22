Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds today

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen tonight take the penultimate step towards an ‘Invincible Treble’ as they face Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Xabi Alonso’s side went unbeaten on their way to winning the Bundesliga title in sensational fashion, 17 points clear of Stuttgart in second, and it is now 51 matches without defeat in any competitions this season.

They are on the cusp of history, with this European final in Dublin and then a German Cup final against second-tier Kaiserslautern three days later the final obstacles to winning all three trophies without a single defeat.

Atalanta, meanwhile, reached their first ever European final by beating Marseille in the semi-finals, having knocked out Liverpool earlier in the knockout stages.

The Serie A side have not won a trophy since 1963 and have already had a chance to end that long wait this season, having been beaten by Juventus in the Coppa Italia final last week.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Europa League trophy will be claimed in Dublin (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Atalanta are without captain Marten de Roon for the final. Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has missed the last three weeks with a thigh injury, leaving him as a doubt for the final along with Emil Holm.

As for Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz has been struggling with a thigh injury, but he was fit enough to feature off the bench for the final 30 minutes against Augsburg on Saturday and is in contention to start in Dublin.

Florian Wirtz is fit to feature for Bayer Leverkusen (AFP via Getty Images)

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Destiny appears with Leverkusen this season after such a remarkable campaign.

The finishing line is now in sight and they have shown no signs of being hindered by pressure or the magnitude of their achievements so far.

Atalanta have been impressive in reaching the final, including when securing that famous win at Anfield, but Leverkusen are worthy favourites.

Leverkusen to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Their only previous meeting came in the 2022 Europa League last-16. La Dea won both legs, coming from behind in Italy before a stoppage-time goal sealed a 4-2 aggregate win in Germany.

Atalanta wins: 2

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 0

Draws: 0

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen match odds

Atalanta to lift the trophy: 23/10

Bayer Leverkusen to lift the trophy: 1/3

