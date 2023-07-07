Bayer Leverkusen confirm signing of Granit Xhaka from Arsenal to bolster midfield strength

Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga side, has officially announced the acquisition of Granit Xhaka from Arsenal.

The 30-year-old Swiss international has committed himself to the Werkself until 2028.

"With Granit, we have successfully secured the services of an exceptional professional," stated Simon Rolfes, the sporting director at Bayer Leverkusen. "His footballing prowess is widely acknowledged, but what truly sets him apart is his remarkable leadership qualities and personality, enabling him to guide a team convincingly."

For Xhaka, this move signifies a homecoming to the Bundesliga, where he previously orchestrated midfield brilliance for Borussia Monchengladbach between 2012 and 2016.

"I possess an in-depth understanding of the league and have always closely followed it from London. Bayer 04 is a club steeped in an illustrious history with ambitious aspirations," expressed the midfielder.

"Above all, I perceive it as a club with a promising future. Engaging in conversations with the decision-makers has been incredibly inspiring. Their ambition and desire to succeed are palpable. I eagerly anticipate the forthcoming years."

Xhaka's arrival bolsters Bayer Leverkusen's midfield capabilities, infusing experience, and a winning mentality into the team. The club's supporters will eagerly await his contribution to their pursuit of greatness in the seasons ahead.

