Bay St. Louis father struck and killed by train, Hancock County coroner confirms

A Mississippi Coast man was hit and killed by a train Monday afternoon, Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Hair responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call from authorities saying a pedestrian had been struck on the tracks just east of Lakeshore Road.

Ryan Moran, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hair said.

Destin Jordan, the mother of Moran’s children, mourned the Bay St. Louis man’s death on Facebook.

“My heart hurts,” she said. “I hope you know how much I love you Ryan Prentiss.”

One of Ryan and Destin’s children, a son named Kace, died in 2019.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.