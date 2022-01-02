The Bay director teases season 3 "reinvention" as new detective takes over

Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix - Getty Images

The Bay will be returning for its third series hopefully at some point this year, but ahead of that, we have finally got some more information about the new leading lady.

With the exit of actress Morven Christie, who played DS Lisa Armstrong, Marsha Thomason is taking over, and she's playing DS Jenn Townsend.

The show's creator Daragh Carville has opened up about the contrast between Lisa and Jenn, revealing they are very different characters, and it's a "reinvention".

"Lisa was very much rooted in the world of The Bay and the world of Morecambe; that's where she lived her whole life," Carville told Radio Times. "So I knew our new character should be not like that, she shouldn't be rooted there.

"Jenn, she's really different from Lisa. Jenn is kind of empathetic to a fault, and I think she does find it harder to kind of… leave work at work.

"She's got a family of her own and she's in a new relationship, and she's moved to this new place; she's got a new job, so there's a lot of reinvention going on. She's a breath of fresh air really."

The opening episode throws the new DS in at the deep end when a body is discovered on her very first day on the job,

The official synopsis reads: "She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer. While she's eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team's newest recruit.

"The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggles to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be as simple as moving to a different town."

There is no release date announced yet for series 3 of The Bay.

