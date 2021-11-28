Bay Area TV News Security Guard Dies After Being Shot by Robber Trying to Steal Camera

A security guard contracted by a San Francisco TV station has died after he was shot earlier this week while accompanying a news crew on assignment in Oakland.

Kevin Nishita [shown above], died Saturday morning from injuries he sustained in the shooting, television station KRON4 reported. Nishita had been brought in to accompany KRON4 news crews in the field, as crime in the Bay Area soars. He leaves behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren.

A longtime member of the law enforcement community, Nishita was employed by Star Protection Agency.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, he was shot while accompanying a news crew as they covered a smash-and-grab robbery at Prime 356 clothing store on 14th Street.

READ MORE: TV Crews Reveal the Dangerous Downside of Covering News

The Oakland Police Department said thieves attempted to take the news crew’s camera equipment. When Nishita intervened, one of the suspects shot him.

Shortly after the shooting, KRON4 reported Nishita suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was rushed to an area hospital. The shooting occurred at 12:20 p.m., in broad daylight.

Witnesses told local station KPIX5, “An armed robbery crew pulled up on the television crew and ordered the news crew and their guard to get on the ground,” Shots were then fired and the guard was hit.

A bystander in the area was struck by bullet shrapnel, and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Nishita was a former police officer. In recent years he had been working to protect Bay Area TV reporters and photographers.

Prior to working as a security guard, Kevin served as a police officer at the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police, San Jose Police, and the Colma Police departments. https://t.co/kiNB1tiL6n — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 27, 2021

KRON4 said it regularly uses security personnel to work with news crews while they cover stories.

Story continues

“We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues,” KRON4’s Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement. “This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy.”

The suspects fled in a 2004 – 2008 Acura TL, white, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate, according to police.

“It’s been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during, or after it occurred,” a police spokesperson said at a Wednesday’s news conference regarding the shooting.

KRON4, along with parent company Nexstar Media Inc., Star Protection Agency, and Oakland police have partnered to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest. The total reward is now $32,000 for anyone with information.