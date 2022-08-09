Bay Area Lyme Foundation Selects National Winners of the 2022 Emerging Leader Awards Aimed at Making Lyme Disease Easy to Diagnose and Simple to Cure

Bay Area Lyme Foundation
·5 min read
Bay Area Lyme Foundation
Bay Area Lyme Foundation

Winners Nichole Pedowitz PhD, of Stanford University and Peter Gwynne PhD, of Tufts University will focus on developing novel diagnostic tests that can identify patients with Lyme disease

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Area Lyme Foundation, a leading sponsor of Lyme disease research in the US, announces the recipients of the 2022 Emerging Leader Awards (ELA), which are designed to support promising scientists who are advancing development of accurate and effective diagnostic tests. Both awardees this year are focused on diagnostics, which is particularly important as the current gold standard diagnostic test has been shown to be insensitive in up to 60% of early-stage disease.

This year’s winners are Nichole Pedowitz, PhD, of Stanford University, who will receive $100,000 for her work to develop a new rapid diagnostic to directly test for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease and Peter Gwynne, PhD, of Tufts University, who will receive $100,000 to further identify antibodies which may be markers of persistent Lyme disease infection.

“The lack of a reliable test for Lyme disease makes it not only impossible to ensure that patients receive prompt, appropriate care but also challenging for scientists and clinicians to evaluate emerging treatments,” said Linda Giampa, executive director, Bay Area Lyme Foundation. “Our hope is that Drs. Pedowitz and Gwynne will make strides toward the development of diagnostic tests that will be effective in identifying Lyme patients at various stages of the disease.”

Both of the award winners will utilize biological samples from the Lyme Disease Biobank, a program of Bay Area Lyme Foundation lead by principal investigator Liz Horn, PhD, MBI, to collect well-characterized human tissue, blood, and urine specimens to accelerate research for Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections.

Here is an overview of the research projects to be conducted by the Emerging Leader Award recipients:

  • Aiming to develop a device prototype that can be used to diagnose Lyme at the point-of-care, Dr. Pedowitz is focused on using a peptide conjugated biosensor for direct detection of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. She plans to identify selective peptide ligands for infectious Borrelia proteases and will then work to demonstrate that peptide-conjugated biosensors can detect the bacteria.

  • Building on his previous research that has identified three antiphospholipid antibodies as potential markers of acute Lyme disease infection, Dr. Gywnne is expanding the antibody target panel to identify additional groups of antibodies that can be leveraged as diagnostic markers signaling persistent disease.

“Our science committee was pleased by the quality of the applications we received this year. Developing sensitive and specific diagnostics for acute and persistent Lyme disease should be the highest priority in Lyme disease research. We look forward to the results of this promising research from Drs. Pedowitz and Gywnne,” said Wendy Adams, research grant director, Bay Area Lyme. With nearly half a million people diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, and approximately two million people currently living with persistent Lyme disease, we need to transform the trajectory of this disease and finding accurate diagnostic tests are key to this mission.”

Previous Emerging Leader Award recipients have come from institutions including Brandeis University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Louisiana State University, North Carolina State University, Stanford University School of Medicine, Texas A&M, Tulane University, University of
California San Francisco, Rockefeller University, Stanford University, and Virginia Tech. Most of these projects were in the early stages of research, and the Emerging Leader Award enabled scientists to demonstrate proof-of-concept in order to secure additional government funding. Many findings have been accepted for presentation at well-respected scientific forums or are detailed in peer-reviewed papers.

This year, the Emerging Leader Awards are made possible through the generosity of the Fairbairn and the Younger family foundations who share BAL’s mission of bringing scientists and innovation from other disciplines into the field of Lyme disease.

Since 2014, these awards have been given annually to promising scientists who have identified a defined approach to improved diagnostics or therapeutics for Lyme disease. Scientists or clinicians interested in applying for the 2023 Emerging Leader Award or learning about the other funding opportunities that Bay Area Lyme Foundation offers throughout the year, should visit https://www.bayarealyme.org/our-research/grant-process/.

Each researcher will share more details in the coming months about their project on the Bay Area Lyme Ticktective™ podcast.

About Lyme Disease
The most common vector-borne infectious disease in the country, Lyme disease is a potentially disabling infection caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick to people and pets. If caught early, most cases of Lyme disease can be effectively treated, but it is commonly misdiagnosed due to lack of awareness and unreliable diagnostic tests. There are nearly 500,000 new cases of Lyme disease each year, according to the latest CDC statistics. As a result of the difficulty in diagnosing and treating Lyme disease, more than two million Americans may be suffering from the impact of its debilitating long-term symptoms and complications, according to Bay Area Lyme Foundation estimates.

About Bay Area Lyme Foundation
Bay Area Lyme Foundation, a national organization committed to making Lyme disease easy to diagnose and simple to cure, is the leading public not-for-profit sponsor of innovative Lyme disease research in the US. A 501c3 charity based in Silicon Valley, Bay Area Lyme Foundation collaborates with world-class scientists and institutions to accelerate medical breakthroughs for Lyme disease. It is also dedicated to providing reliable, fact-based information so that prevention and the importance of early treatment are common knowledge. Pivotal contributions, including a $5M sustaining grant from LaureL STEM Fund to underwrite operational expenses, and multi-year grants from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and Project Lyme have been instrumental in providing support to the organization and its biobank and research programs. For more information about Lyme disease or to get involved, visit www.bayarealyme.org or call us at 650-530-2439.

About Lyme Disease Biobank
The Lyme Disease Biobank (LDB), a program of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation, is working to accelerate research of Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections. With a collection of biological samples from more than 1,000 participants, including serum, blood, urine, and tissue, LDB provides much-needed samples to researchers working to better understand tick-borne diseases and to develop improved tests and therapeutics. Blood and urine samples are collected from the Northeast and Upper Midwest areas of the US, as well as Northern and Southern California, and tissue samples are collected throughout the US.

Media Contact:
Tara DiMilia
908-947-0500
tara.dimilia@tmstrat.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Hockey Canada commissions former Supreme Court justice to lead review into governance

    Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Fantasy Football: First-round question marks

    The first round is always important when building a winning squad, but plenty of landmines lurk in the weeds at the top of the fantasy draft board.

  • Canada's Damian Warner "gutted" with how his quest for a world decathlon title ended

    TORONTO — Damian Warner would have loved to have been at Hayward Field to watch his friends complete Day 2 of the decathlon at the world championships. But while they were running the 1,500 metres, the decathlon's final event, he was in an MRI machine for the second time that day. They'd mistakenly done an MRI of his hip earlier. Warner's quest for a first world decathlon title ended with a hamstring injury in the 400 metres in Eugene, Ore. Canada's Olympic champion was a puddle of tears in coac

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond