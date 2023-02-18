Temba Bavuma replaces Dean Elgar as South Africa Test captain

Temba Bavuma (left) replaces Dean Elgar (right) as captain of the South Africa Test side

Temba Bavuma has been named South Africa's Test captain, making him the first black man to lead the Proteas in red-ball cricket.

The 32-year-old, who replaces fellow batter Dean Elgar, will continue to captain the one-day side but has relinquished the T20 role.

Bavuma's appointment is the latest in a series of changes enacted by governing body Cricket South Africa following the resignation of Mark Boucher, the former wicketkeeper who had been Proteas head coach across all formats since 2019.

Following Boucher's departure, the coaching roles have now been split, meaning Bavuma will once again team up with Shukri Conrad, the new Test coach, a man he recently praised for helping the mental side of his game by "validating his vulnerability".

Former captain Elgar has been included in the 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies, with the first match beginning in Centurion on 28 February.

The decision comes after South Africa were beaten 2-1 in England last summer and 2-0 in Australia over the winter.

The move is believed to have been made so Elgar can concentrate on his batting, with South Africa bowled out for less than 200 in seven of eight innings across the end and start of those two series.

Batter Tony de Zorzi receives a first call-up while Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton and Senuran Muthusamy all return to the Test squad, but fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne are not involved.

South Africa Test squad to face West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickleton.