Bavarian Nordic Announces Marketing and Distribution Agreement with Dynavax to Launch HEPLISAV B® Hepatitis B Vaccine in Germany

Bavarian Nordic A/S
·8 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 27 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has entered a partnership with Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines for the marketing and distribution of their HEPLISAV B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted] Hepatitis B vaccine in Germany with an expected launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In February 2021, the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for HEPLISAV B for the active immunization against hepatitis B virus infection (HBV) caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older. HEPLISAV B is the only FDA- and EC-approved hepatitis B vaccine with a two-dose schedule for adults that is completed in one month.

HEPLISAV B will complement and strengthen Bavarian Nordic’s commercial portfolio by leveraging its existing marketing and distribution network in Germany, which, in addition to the Company’s own vaccines for rabies and tick-borne encephalitis, also will include Valneva’s vaccines for Japanese Encephalitis and cholera as part of the mutual marketing and distribution agreement entered last year. The strong overlap with the existing target audience within general practitioners, occupational health groups and travel medicine specialists provides a good strategic fit and clear commercial synergies for the dedicated sales force, Bavarian Nordic has established in Germany.

Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax, commented: “We are excited to work with Bavarian Nordic on the commercialization of HEPLISAV B in Germany. Hepatitis B is a highly infectious and potentially deadly virus with increasing infection rates, and over 250 million people infected worldwide. Thankfully, hepatitis B can be prevented with effective vaccination. With a two-dose regimen that takes only one month to complete and a statistically significantly higher seroprotection rate in head-to-head clinical trials, HEPLISAV B provides a unique opportunity to address known challenges with compliance, while delivering higher levels of protection compared to the three-dose regimen of the comparator vaccine.”

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, commented: “We are pleased to expand our commercial footprint in the largest EU market by adding a complementary product to our marketing and distribution and we look forward to assisting Dynavax in a successful market entry in Europe later this year.”

About Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B is a viral disease of the liver that can become chronic and lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and death. The hepatitis B virus is 50 to 100 times more infectious than HIV,i and transmission is on the rise. There is no cure for hepatitis B, but effective vaccination can prevent the disease.

In adults, hepatitis B is spread through contact with infected blood and through unprotected sex with an infected person. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends vaccination for those at high risk for infection due to their jobs, lifestyle, living situations and travel to certain areas.ii Because people with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to infection, the CDC recommends vaccination for adults age 19 to 59 with diabetes as soon as possible after their diagnosis, and for people age 60 and older with diabetes at their physician's discretion.iii Approximately 20 million U.S. adults have diabetes, and 1.5 million new cases of diabetes are diagnosed each year.iv

About HEPLISAV B
HEPLISAV B is an adult hepatitis B vaccine that combines hepatitis B surface antigen with Dynavax’s proprietary Toll-like Receptor (TLR) 9 agonist CpG 1018 adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Dynavax has worldwide commercial rights to HEPLISAV B.

Important EU/EEA Product Information
HEPLISAV B is indicated for active immunisation against hepatitis B virus infection (HBV) caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

The use of HEPLISAV B should be in accordance with official recommendations.
It can be expected that hepatitis D will also be prevented by immunisation with HEPLISAV B as hepatitis D (caused by the delta agent) does not occur in the absence of hepatitis B infection.

For full E.U. Prescribing Information for HEPLISAV B, click here.

Important EU/EEA Safety information
Do not receive HEPLISAV B if you have had a sudden life-threatening, allergic reaction after receiving HEPLISAV B in the past, or if you are allergic to any of components of this vaccine, including yeast. Signs of an allergic reaction may include itchy skin, rash, shortness of breath and swelling of the face or tongue.

Appropriate medical treatment and supervision should be readily available in case of rare anaphylactic reactions following the administration of the vaccine.

The administration of HEPLISAV B should be postponed in subjects suffering from acute severe febrile illness.
Immunocompromised persons may have a diminished immune response to HEPLISAV B.

Because of the long incubation period of hepatitis B, it is possible for unrecognised HBV infection to be present at the time of immunisation. HEPLISAV B may not prevent HBV infection in such cases.

There are very limited data on the immune response to HEPLISAV B in individuals who did not mount a protective immune response to another hepatitis B vaccine.

As a precautionary measure, it is preferable to avoid the use of HEPLISAV B during pregnancy. Vaccination during pregnancy should only be performed if the risk-benefit ratio at the individual level outweighs possible risks for the fetus.

The most common patient-reported side effects reported within 7 days of vaccination were pain, swelling or redness at the injection site, feeling tired, headache, muscle aches, feeling unwell and fever.

Important U.S. Product Information
HEPLISAV B is indicated for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

For full U.S. Prescribing Information for HEPLISAV B, click here.

Important U.S. Safety Information (ISI)
Do not administer HEPLISAV B to individuals with a history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of any hepatitis B vaccine or to any component of HEPLISAV B, including yeast. Appropriate medical treatment and supervision must be available to manage possible anaphylactic reactions following administration of HEPLISAV B. Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to HEPLISAV B. Hepatitis B has a long incubation period. HEPLISAV B may not prevent hepatitis B infection in individuals who have an unrecognized hepatitis B infection at the time of vaccine administration. The most common patient reported adverse reactions reported within 7 days of vaccination were injection site pain (23% to 39%), fatigue (11% to 17%) and headache (8% to 17%).

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing its CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA®, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine based on an in-licensed capsid virus-like particle technology. The vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, is currently being investigated in clinical trials. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 19 / 2021

i CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hbv/bfaq.htm
ii CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hbv/hbvfaq.htm
iii CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pubs/pdf/hepb_vaccination.pdf
iv CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Vasilevskiy blanks Panthers as Bolts advance to Round 2

    The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Islanders eliminate Penguins in front of rowdy Coliseum crowd

    The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.

  • Russell Westbrook after 76ers fan dumps popcorn on him: 'This s*** is out of hand'

    A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Underdog Wild force Game 7 with resilient win over Golden Knights

    Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Yankees' P Corey Kluber sidelined at least 4 weeks with muscle strain in shoulder

    Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Vosler's 1st homer sends Giants over skidding D'backs 5-4

    PHOENIX (AP) — Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4 on Wednesday night, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat. Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010. The 27-year-old Vosler was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento to replace injured first baseman Brandon Belt on the roster. The rookie — who had a short stint with the Giants earlier this year — entered in the sixth inning when another first baseman, Darin Ruf, left with an apparent injury. San Francisco trailed 4-0 early and 4-2 going into the eighth before Donovan Solano led off with a double. Slater tied the game when he crushed a two-out, 460-foot homer down the left field line, flipping his bat as he trotted toward first and watched the ball land in Chase Field's second deck. Then it was Vosler's turn. The lefty batter worked a full count before turning on a fastball and driving it down the right field line into the Giants' bullpen. Both homers came off Alex Young (1-4), who had been one of the Diamondbacks' most effective relievers. Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on three singles off Rogers, but he struck out Ketel Marte and got Eduardo Escobar to ground out for his sixth save. Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched a hitless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee worked a scoreless eighth. Merrill Kelly pitched six effective innings for the Diamondbacks, who looked as though they might finally end their long slide. Kelly has been one of the few bright spots this season for a team with the worst record in the National League at 18-32. The right-hander threw five scoreless innings before giving up two runs in the sixth. He gave up five hits, struck out six, walked none and left with a 4-2 lead. Kelly has given up three runs or fewer in seven straight starts dating to April 21. The Diamondbacks had a three-run second inning to push to a 4-0 lead against starter Johnny Cueto. Josh Rojas had a two-run single and Nick Ahmed brought home Josh Reddick with a base hit. Cueto gave up four earned runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked none. Arizona has lost 19 of 22 overall. FULL CAPACITY AT ORACLE The Giants are allowing full-capacity crowds at Oracle Park starting with a home series that begins June 25 against Oakland. The state of California announced that large outdoor venues like Oracle Park could operate at full capacity without social distancing guidelines. TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: Belt was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. ... Ruf exited in the sixth with an apparent injury. He hit a single and made a hard turn around first base before grimacing and limping back to the bag. Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said first base coach Dave McKay had his spleen removed in a surgery earlier this week. The 70-year-old McKay was hurt in a dugout fall during spring training and hasn't been at the ballpark for most of the season. ... RHP Luke Weaver (shoulder strain) won't throw for the next four weeks and will then be re-evaluated. ... 1B Christian Walker (oblique strain) continues his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. ... RHP Tyler Clippard (shoulder) had surgery on his right knee. Lovullo said Clippard's shoulder is improving and was hopeful the knee surgery wouldn't add to his time on the injured list. UP NEXT The Giants travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game series. Neither team had announced a starting pitcher for Thursday's game. The Diamondbacks start a four-game series with St. Louis on Thursday. They'll send out RHP Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.91 ERA) to face Cardinals RHP Carlos Martínez (3-4, 4.18). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Mitchell nets 25, Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece. Mitchell, who was limited to 26 minutes, made five 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Jazz. Mike Conley had 20 points and a career-best 15 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points to help the Jazz knot the series. Morant broke Conley’s Memphis playoff scoring record, and became the first player to score as many as 71 points in his first two career playoff games since the NBL merged with the BAA to create the NBA before the 1949-50 season. Two Gobert dunks off pick-and-rolls powered a 10-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters and gave the Jazz a 110-97 lead following a three-point play by Mitchell. Dillon Brooks, who scored 23 points, had a dunk that got the Grizzlies within 121-112 with 7:06 to play, but Memphis couldn’t stop Utah’s multifaceted attack, which scored at least 36 points in three of the four periods. Mitchell was ready to play on Sunday, but the Jazz medical staff scratched him from the lineup hours before the game, frustrating the Utah star who missed 17 games with a sprained ankle. Mitchell’s anger simmered as he watched the Jazz drop Game 1 to a motivated Memphis squad. He eventually met with his teammates and made sure they knew it wasn’t his decision to sit, and that he wanted to be on the court. On Monday, Mitchell proclaimed he was playing in Game 2 no matter what, and the team agreed. He tried to make up for lost time, scoring 12 points with three 3s in his first eight minutes. As he did in the first game, Brooks gave the Grizzlies a big lift once he got some relief from foul trouble. He and Morant got in the lane time and again as Memphis made 17 of 20 field goals to start the third quarter, trimming the lead to 93-91 on Melton’s 3-pointer. The Grizzlies scored 43 points in the third — a franchise record — on 67% shooting, led by Morant’s 13 in the period. The Jazz were aggressive in the first half, driving the ball to the basket or dishing back for 3s. Utah shot 10 for 19 from long range and made 18 of 25 free throws to take a 74-54 halftime lead. Jordan Clarkson was presented with the Sixth Man of the Year award before the game and finished with 16 points. Valanciunas got his second foul 3:13 into the game, and Brooks got his second a couple minutes later on a four-point play by Mitchell. Early on, the Jazz extended their defense beyond the 3-point line and often had an extra defender trap or run at Morant before he could get going. But Morant found a way to score 20 points in the first half, but didn’t get much help from the rest of the Grizzlies until their third-quarter outburst. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Brooks, the league leader in fouls during the regular season, picked up his third 9:10 before halftime, after an unsuccessful coach’s challenge. … Valanciunas got a technical foul with 9:42 to play after hitting Gobert in the face after making a layup. Jazz: After Clarkson missed all eight 3s in Game 1, he banked in his first attempt from beyond the arc. … Georges Niang got a Flagrant 1 trying to stop Morant on a fast break in the fourth quarter.. … The only cheer rivaling Mitchell’s first basket was Gobert’s block of Morant’s would-be dunk in the first half. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matthew Coles, The Associated Press

  • Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

    BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Wednesday night. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times. Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. He was charged with four runs and seven hits. Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak. Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo shot in the ninth. Braves left-hander Drew Smyly (2-3) allowed seven runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA over his previous three starts. The game was delayed for nearly three hours by rain after the sixth inning. Maureen Mullen, The Associated Press

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.