Bavarian Nordic Announces the Launch of Distribution and Marketing of Encepur® and Rabipur® in Germany

Martinsried, Germany, September 1, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic today announced the initiation of full commercial operations in Germany only nine months after completing the acquisition of the manufacturing and global rights to Encepur® (Tick-Borne Encephalitis vaccine) and Rabipur® (rabies vaccine) from GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). This ensures complete distribution and marketing of Encepur and Rabipur in Germany, a major milestone in the commercial transformation at Bavarian Nordic, advancing the company’s robust infectious disease vaccines franchise.

“At Bavarian Nordic, we have a compelling infrastructure that aligns with the critical vaccine market needs from basic research and development to commercial operations, manufacturing and distribution,” stated Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic. “We are proud of the speed at which we managed to establish our commercial presence in Germany enabling the full commercial support of Encepur and Rabipur.”

LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO VACCINE DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION

Bavarian Nordic’s concentrated focus in vaccines is exemplified through their proprietary and innovative MVA-BN technology, which drives research and development as well as commercialization of life-saving vaccines including two approved vaccines: JYNNEOS® for smallpox and monkeypox (IMVANEX® in Europe) and MVABEA® for Ebola. Clinically, the technology is currently being investigated across several indications, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), cancer immunotherapies, and Equine Encephalitis.

Established more than 25 years ago, the foundation of Bavarian Nordic’s research is deeply rooted in Germany, which still is homing the company’s scientific advances. Based in Martinsried, near Munich, the state-of-the-art research facilities are now supplemented by a fully-fledged commercial organization, supporting the German market for Encepur and Rabipur.

Expanding where there are significant needs, the company continues to seek scientific collaborations that address the most critical world challenges in vaccines. In May 2020, Bavarian Nordic entered into an exclusive agreement with AdaptVac to advance a potential COVID-19 vaccine into clinical trials. Bavarian Nordic also has a history of supply reliability and dedication that has led to key distributions advancements, including a long-term partnership with the U.S. Government, most recently supplying smallpox vaccine to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile for emergency use.

“Our impressive talent base made the quick transition to commercialization possible and we will continue to do what we do best; develop and distribute life-saving vaccines to protect people at risk,” stated Jean-Christophe May, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We celebrate this milestone as we continue to expand our commercial footprint to include more than 30 countries around the world, ensuring a reliable supply of our vaccines, wherever and whenever they are needed.”

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine; Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis, Rabipur® against rabies and a vaccine against Ebola (ZABDENO® and MVABEA®) that has been licensed to Janssen. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

