Bauxite trains operated by Russian miner Rusal collide in Guinea, killing one

By Saliou Samb

Conakry (Reuters) - Two trains operated by Russian aluminium giant Rusal collided in Guinea's capital Conakry on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, witnesses told Reuters.

The world's third-largest aluminium producer operates three bauxite mines and an alumina refinery in the coastal West African nation. The Guinea mines currently account for 42% of Rusal's total bauxite capacity.

Images shared on social media showed multiple derailed train cars piled on top of each other and thick, grey smoke.

"It was a moving train that collided with another that had broken down and was parked," said Lamine Camara, a resident of the neighbourhood where the accident took place around 70 kilometres north of the capital.

Rusal could not be reached for immediate comment.

The Russian firm has been a strong presence in Guinea since the Soviet era, and recently said it would maintain its operations there despite a military coup on Sept. 5 that overthrew longtime president Alpha Conde.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by Cooper Inveen; editing by Jason Neely)