Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista tops Friday practice

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Bautista, who was fastest in all four test sessions at the Australian track this week, once again topped the charts in second practice with a best time of 1m30.327s aboard the new Panigale V4 R.

That was enough for the MotoGP convert to shade Jonathan Rea's session-topping first practice time by 0.014s.

Four-time champion Rea was the man to beat in FP1, edging out form man Bautista by a scant 0.021s, while Leon Haslam made it two Kawasakis in the top three despite suffering a late technical problem.

Haslam was also third-quickest in FP2, ending up 0.155s shy of Bautista at the end of the day.

Next up on the combined classification was the man Haslam replaces at Kawasaki in 2019, BMW's Tom Sykes, whose best time of 1m30.664s was set in the morning session.

Best of the rest behind Bautista and the Kawasakis in FP2 was lead Yamaha man Alex Lowes, who ended up fifth overall, a further tenth behind Sykes, despite an early crash at Turn 6.

Honda showed much improved form compared with this week's test with Leon Camier, who made it five different manufacturers in the top six with an effort just 0.009s slower than Lowes in FP2.

Leon Camier, Honda WSBK Team

GRT Yamaha rookie Sandro Cortese was fifth in FP1 and seventh overall, followed by Markus Reiterberger (BMW), Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki).

Marco Melandri couldn't match the pace of teammate Cortese, ending up down in 13th place overall, 0.932s off the pace.

Also struggling, as in the test, was the second Ducati of Chaz Davies. The Welshman was only 11th fastest in FP1 and slipped a further three places by the end of the day, 1.007s slower than teammate Bautista.

Davies did narrowly edge GoEleven rider Eugene Laverty to avoid being the slowest of the Ducati runners.

Ryuichi Kiyonari (Honda) was second-slowest of the regular WSBK runners in 17th, crashing late in FP2 at Turn 8 and beating only Althea Honda debutant Alessandro Delbianco and local wildcard Troy Herfoss.

Practice times (combined):

 

19

 Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

1'30.362

1'30.327

1

 Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

1'30.341

1'30.367

91

 Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

1'30.499

1'30.482

66

 Tom Sykes

BMW

1'30.664

1'31.335

22

 Alex Lowes

Crescent Yamaha

1'31.285

1'30.783

2

 Leon Camier

Honda

1'31.024

1'30.792

11

 Sandro Cortese

GRT Yamaha

1'30.850

1'31.362

28

 Markus Reiterberger

BMW

1'30.862

1'31.594

60

 Michael van der Mark

Crescent Yamaha

1'31.060

1'31.049

10 

54

Turkey
Turkey

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Puccetti Kawasaki

1'31.599

1'31.125

11 

81

 Jordi Torres

Pedercini Kawasaki

1'31.146

1'31.595

12 

21

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Barni Ducati

1'31.855 

1'31.238

13 

33

 Marco Melandri

GRT Yamaha

1'31.355

1'31.259

14 

7

 Chaz Davies

Ducati

1'31.334

1'31.484

15 

50

GoEleven Ducati

1'32.095

1'31.403

16 

36

Argentina
Argentina

 Leandro Mercado 

Orelac Kawasaki

1'31.545

1'31.545

17 

23

Japan
Japan

 Ryuichi Kiyonari 

Honda

1'31.940

1'31.790

18 

52

 Alessandro Delbianco

Althea Honda

1'32.669

1'33.017

19 

17

 Troy Herfoss

Penrite Honda

1'34.324

1'34.654

