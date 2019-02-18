Bautista tops first day of Phillip Island WSBK test
Ducati man Bautista set the pace in the opening two-hour session with a best lap of 1m30.743s aboard the all-new V4 R, becoming the only rider to breach the 1m31s barrier all day.
That was enough to head his nearest rival, Yamaha's Alex Lowes, by 0.403s, while reigning champion Jonathan Rea was a further 0.043s behind in third aboard the best of the Kawasakis.
Rea was one of a number of riders to suffer a crash on Monday, falling at Turn 10 in the opening session.
Bautista made it a clean sweep in the second session of the day, in which only a handful of riders were able to improve on their earlier times.
These included new BMW recruit Tom Sykes and Rea's new Kawasaki teammate Leon Haslam, who were second and third respectively behind Bautista - elevating themselves to fourth and fifth overall.
Rounding out the top eight were a trio of Yamaha riders, with Ducati convert Marco Melandri leading Michael van der Mark and Sandro Cortese, while Markus Reiterberger (BMW) and Toprak Razgatioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) completed the combined top 10.
The reborn factory Honda team, which had sat out the previous group tests in Europe in favour of its own private test programme in Asia, joined the WSBK field for the first time at Phillip Island.
Leon Camier led the Japanese marque's charge in 11th, while Ryuichi Kiyonari - who returns to WSBK after a decade-long absence - was 16th fastest on the second works Fireblade.
Leon Camier, Moriwaki Althea Honda Team
Honda
Bautista's Ducati teammate Chaz Davies again struggled to get to grips with the new V4 R, coming 15th of the 19 riders present in the opening session and only improving to 13th in the latter session.
Ducati satellite riders Eugene Laverty (GoEleven) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Barni) were also found towards the bottom of the timesheets in 15th and 17th places respectively.
Testing times:
1
19
Alvaro Bautista
Ducati
1'30.743
1'31.149
2
22
Alex Lowes
Yamaha
1'31.146
1'31.798
3
1
Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki
1'31.189
1'31.551
4
66
Tom Sykes
BMW
1'31.740
5
91
Leon Haslam
Kawasaki
1'31.886
6
33
Marco Melandri
Yamaha
1'31.445
1'31.858
7
60
Michael van der Mark
Yamaha
1'31.458
1'32.086
8
11
Sandro Cortese
Yamaha
1'31.639
1'31.808
9
28
Markus Reiterberger
BMW
1'31.992
1'32.669
10
54
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Kawasaki
1'32.425
1'32.050
11
2
Leon Camier
Honda
1'32.459
1'32.885
12
81
Jordi Torres
Kawasaki
1'32.679
1'32.670
13
7
Chaz Davies
Ducati
1'33.204
14
36
Leandro Mercado
Kawasaki
1'32.789
1'33.231
15
50
Eugene Laverty
Ducati
1'33.353
1'32.797
16
23
Ryuichi Kiyonari
Honda
1'33.171
1'32.962
17
21
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati
1'33.843
1'33.402
18
52
Alessandro Delbianco
Honda
1'33.965
1'33.949
19
17
Troy Herfoss
Honda
1'34.961
1'35.475