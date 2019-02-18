Bautista tops first day of Phillip Island WSBK test

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Ducati man Bautista set the pace in the opening two-hour session with a best lap of 1m30.743s aboard the all-new V4 R, becoming the only rider to breach the 1m31s barrier all day.

That was enough to head his nearest rival, Yamaha's Alex Lowes, by 0.403s, while reigning champion Jonathan Rea was a further 0.043s behind in third aboard the best of the Kawasakis.

Rea was one of a number of riders to suffer a crash on Monday, falling at Turn 10 in the opening session.

Bautista made it a clean sweep in the second session of the day, in which only a handful of riders were able to improve on their earlier times.

These included new BMW recruit Tom Sykes and Rea's new Kawasaki teammate Leon Haslam, who were second and third respectively behind Bautista - elevating themselves to fourth and fifth overall.

Rounding out the top eight were a trio of Yamaha riders, with Ducati convert Marco Melandri leading Michael van der Mark and Sandro Cortese, while Markus Reiterberger (BMW) and Toprak Razgatioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) completed the combined top 10.

The reborn factory Honda team, which had sat out the previous group tests in Europe in favour of its own private test programme in Asia, joined the WSBK field for the first time at Phillip Island.

Leon Camier led the Japanese marque's charge in 11th, while Ryuichi Kiyonari - who returns to WSBK after a decade-long absence - was 16th fastest on the second works Fireblade.

Leon Camier, Moriwaki Althea Honda Team

Leon Camier, Moriwaki Althea Honda Team <span class="copyright">Honda</span>
Leon Camier, Moriwaki Althea Honda Team Honda

Honda

Bautista's Ducati teammate Chaz Davies again struggled to get to grips with the new V4 R, coming 15th of the 19 riders present in the opening session and only improving to 13th in the latter session.

Ducati satellite riders Eugene Laverty (GoEleven) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Barni) were also found towards the bottom of the timesheets in 15th and 17th places respectively.

Testing times:

19

Spain
Spain

 Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

1'30.743

1'31.149

22

 Alex Lowes

Yamaha

1'31.146

1'31.798

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jonathan Rea 

Kawasaki

1'31.189

1'31.551

66

 Tom Sykes

BMW

1'31.740

91

 Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

1'31.886

33

Italy
Italy

 Marco Melandri 

Yamaha

1'31.445

1'31.858

60

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Michael van der Mark 

Yamaha

1'31.458

1'32.086

11

 Sandro Cortese

Yamaha

1'31.639

1'31.808

28

Germany
Germany

 Markus Reiterberger

BMW

1'31.992

1'32.669

10 

54

Turkey
Turkey

 Toprak Razgatlioglu 

Kawasaki

1'32.425

1'32.050

11 

2

 Leon Camier

Honda

1'32.459

1'32.885

12 

81

 Jordi Torres

Kawasaki

1'32.679

1'32.670

13 

7

 Chaz Davies

Ducati

1'33.204

14 

36

Argentina
Argentina

 Leandro Mercado 

Kawasaki

1'32.789

1'33.231

15 

50

Ireland
Ireland

 Eugene Laverty 

Ducati

1'33.353

1'32.797

16 

23

Japan
Japan

 Ryuichi Kiyonari

Honda

1'33.171

1'32.962

17 

21

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

1'33.843

1'33.402

18 

52

 Alessandro Delbianco

Honda

1'33.965

1'33.949

19 

17

Australia
Australia

 Troy Herfoss 

Honda

1'34.961

1'35.475

