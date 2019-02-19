Bautista leads Sykes on final WSBK test day

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

After setting the pace on Monday, Bautista remained in command of the timesheets in both Tuesday sessions, improving on his previous best time by some four tenths in the opening session.

The Spaniard's laptime of 1m30.303s was enough to put him 0.457s clear of GRT Yamaha rider Marco Melandri in second, although his advantage over the field was reduced in the second session.

BMW rider Sykes continued his strong Monday form by setting the second-fastest time behind Bautista, ending up only 0.213s adrift, while reigning British Superbike champion Leon Haslam improved to third, another tenth back, on the best of the Kawasakis.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Four-time champion Jonathan Rea was fourth-fastest in the second session and fifth overall behind Melandri, 0.419s shy of ex-MotoGP rider Bautista.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK <span class="copyright">SBK Superbike International ltd.</span>
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK SBK Superbike International ltd.

SBK Superbike International ltd.

Puccetti Kawasaki rider Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the combined top six followed by a trio of Yamaha riders, with Michael van der Mark leading Sandro Cortese and Alex Lowes, who suffered two crashes during the day, first at Turn 1 and later at Turn 4.

Jordi Torres brought a fourth Kawasaki into the top 10 on the satellite Pedercini machine.

Honda once again had a low-key day, with Leon Camier and Ryuichi Kiyonari concluding the Phillip Island test in 13th and 15th places respectively, split by the second factory Ducati of Chaz Davies.

Eugene Laverty (GoEleven Ducati)'s day was brought to a premature halt by technical problems, while Alessandro Delbianco (Althea Honda) likewise didn't run in the afternoon after a crash in the morning.

The next WSBK on-track action will be Friday practice at Phillip Island, with three races to take place at the Australian track as part of the championship's new race weekend format.

Testing times, Day 2:

19

 Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

1'30.303

1'30.326

2

66

 Tom Sykes

BMW

1'30.777

91

 Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

1'30.947

33

 Marco Melandri

Yamaha

1'30.760

1'31.588

1

 Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

1'30.761

1'30.722

54

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki

1'31.445

60

 Michael van der Mark

Yamaha

1'30.911

1'31.293

11

 Sandro Cortese

Yamaha

1'31.077

1'31.344

22

 Alex Lowes

Yamaha

1'31.272

1'31.168

10 

81

 Jordi Torres

Kawasaki

1'31.808

11 

36

 Leandro Mercado

Kawasaki

1'31.942

12 

28

 Markus Reiterberger

BMW

1'31.376

1'31.824

13 

2

 Leon Camier

Honda

1'31.443

1'31.477

14 

7

 Chaz Davies

Ducati

1'31.796

1'32.089

15 

23

 Ryuichi Kiyonari

Honda

1'31.860

1'32.388

16 

50

 Eugene Laverty

Ducati

1'31.986

no time

17 

21

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

1'32.428

1'32.083

18 

52

 Alessandro Delbianco

Honda

1'32.979

no time

19 

17

 Troy Herfoss

Honda

1'33.130

1'33.953

What to Read Next