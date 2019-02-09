Bautista: Ducati V4 still "too immature" to win

Bautista, who makes the switch to WSBK in 2019 after spending nine seasons in MotoGP, will make his debut in the production-based series later this month when the new season kicks off at Phillip Island.

The Spanish rider concluded the most recent pre-season test at Portimao with the third-fastest time, albeit more than a second adrift of Kawasaki's four-time champion Jonathan Rea, while teammate Chaz Davies was 11th of the 14 riders present.

"The bike has a very good potential, but for now it's too immature," said Bautista, who has replaced Marco Melandri alongside Davies at the Ducati WSBK squad this season.

"We must find out how it adapts to the Phillip Island track and we will see. I don't know what to say regarding the possibility of winning as early as Phillip Island.

"I'm happy to start the championship at Phillip Island, because it's better to start on a track that I know compared to one I've never seen, for example Portimao where the last test was held.

"Also at Phillip Island I've a good record and last year I went very well with a factory Ducati bike in MotoGP. At least that's something in my favour."

