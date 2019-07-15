Bautista "didn't have arm strength" to finish Laguna Seca race

, and suffered a separation in his left shoulder.

Missing the Superpole race restart, he did line up on the grid for the final feature contest, but retired at the end of the second lap having felt a lack of strength in his arm.

, and admits his debut WSBK season is getting “worse and worse”.

“I tried to start in race two and see if maybe I can get some points,” he told WorldSBK.com.

Rea: We need to be clever now

Reigning champion Rea enjoyed a 142-point swing over the last four rounds, transforming a 61-point deficit to an 81-point lead with a run of seven victories on top of Bautista's misfortunes.





“And the last few years, trying to fight with an advantage it creates more of a comfort blanket for me mentally because you can afford to not win a race, but you can also afford to throw caution to the wind because you've got some advantage.

“But we've got to be clever, it's very tough this year, Ducati has really stepped up and the competition is now more difficult.

“Also Chaz [Davies] is riding really strong, Alvaro week in, week out is there, fast. So it's gonna be a long season, but 12 races left, we're in the rights position just to keep working the way we are.”

