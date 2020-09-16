Bausch Health Provides Company Update At 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

LAVAL, Quebec, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced it has published a presentation that Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, and Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the virtual 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference today, Sept. 16, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation provides an update on Bausch Health's current business recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an update and progress report regarding the Company's previously disclosed intention to spin off its eye health business.

The presentation is available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2020. A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be also be available for 90 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase), risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's proposed plan to spin off its eye health business, including the expected benefits and costs of the spinoff transaction, the expected timing of completion of the spinoff transaction and its terms. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

