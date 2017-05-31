Bauer strikes out AL-high 14, Indians beat A's 9-4

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, right, is congratulated by Jose Ramirez after Zimmer hit a two-run home run off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Frankie Montas in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Bauer's career-best strikeout total was one shy of this season's major league-high of 15 by Washington's Stephen Strasburg against San Diego on Saturday.

Bauer (5-4) recorded his eighth career game of 10 or more strikeouts. He struck out the side in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The right-hander allowed three runs and seven hits with one walk.

Four Cleveland pitchers combined to strike out 19, tying a franchise record for a nine-inning game.

Rookie Bradley Zimmer had a career-high four RBIs for the Indians, hitting a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Michael Brantley had an RBI single and threw a runner out at the plate in the fourth.

Cleveland also got a leadoff drive in the fifth from Jason Kipnis. It has homered in 15 consecutive games.

Sonny Gray (2-2) allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings for Oakland, which fell a season-high seven games below .500. The right-hander breezed through three innings before the Indians scored seven times in the fourth and fifth.

Matt Joyce drove in two runs and Ryon Healy also had an RBI single for Oakland.

Francisco Lindor drew a leadoff walk in the Cleveland fourth and Carlos Santana reached on a bunt hit. Edwin Encarnacion singled to left and Jose Ramirez doubled to right, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Zimmer then lined a double to right to put Cleveland ahead. Zimmer, the Indians' No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, was called up from Triple-A Columbus on May 16.

Joyce had an RBI single in the first. Oakland scored twice in the fourth, but Brantley's throw changed the game's momentum. Healy's double and Joyce's sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Adam Rosales' hard-hit grounder skipped past shortstop Lindor, but Brantley's throw from left field got Healy at the plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw 19 pitches in an extended spring training game, striking out four of the six hitters he faced. He has been on the disabled list since April 30.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea has won two straight starts, beating the Red Sox and Yankees while posting a 1.50 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger has a 0-1 record with a 6.52 ERA in three appearances (one start) at Progressive Field this season.