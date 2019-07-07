Bauer looks to keep Indians rolling vs. Reds

The Cleveland Indians have changed the temperature of their season with their sizzling play over the last three-plus weeks.

The Indians aim to head into the All-Star break with a season-high sixth straight win and 21st in 29 contests on Sunday when they conclude their two-game interleague series versus the host Cincinnati Reds.

Roberto Perez highlighted his second career four-hit performance with a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning in Saturday's 7-2 victory over Cincinnati. The 30-year-old Perez extended his career-high total for homers in a season to 16 by hitting his second in as many games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"My mentality was I had a bad series against Baltimore, try to do too much at the plate and try to hit homers," Perez said of going 1-for-8 against the Orioles.

"My mentality (on Saturday) was to just put the ball in play and don't worry where you hit it. That's it."

The mentality worked as Cleveland won for the ninth time in its last 11 games in Cincinnati. The Indians have claimed two of the three encounters with their Buckeye State rivals to guarantee that they will win or split the series for the fifth straight season.

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor carries a six-game hitting streak into the series finale after belting a pair of solo shots to record his 11th career multi-homer performance on Saturday.

"Frankie has set the tone for us during this streak," rookie outfielder Oscar Mercado said, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "That's why he does what he does: be great. He's the heart and soul of this team. We go as he goes."

Lindor is 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles), two RBIs and two runs scored in three games against the Reds this season.

Story continues

Although the 25-year-old went 0-for-2 in his lone appearance against Sunday starter Tyler Mahle (2-8, 4.36 ERA) on July 11, 2018, the rest of the Indians had a field day versus the Reds right-hander. Mahle allowed seven runs, five earned, on six hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 19-4 shellacking.

Mahle will look to snap a five-start winless skid (0-3, 4.61 ERA) on Sunday. The 24-year-old received a no-decision versus Milwaukee on Monday after yielding three runs on as many hits -- including two homers -- in six innings.

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (7-6, 3.74 ERA), who will get the nod in the series finale, improved to 3-0 in his last four starts despite matching a career high with 11 hits in a 9-5 win at Kansas City on Tuesday.

Bauer, who sports a 1-2 mark with a 3.03 ERA in six career starts versus Cincinnati, settled for a no-decision against the Reds on June 11 despite permitting one run on six hits in 7 2/3 innings.

Jose Iglesias (9-for-22) has gotten the better of the 28-year-old Bauer, although the hurler has flustered Eugenio Suarez (1-for-16, seven strikeouts).

Bauer would be wise to keep a keen eye on Yasiel Puig, who launched a two-run homer in the first inning on Saturday and finished with three of the five hits for the Reds. Puig, who is 3-for-5 with a homer versus Bauer, is 8-for-15 with three homers and six RBIs over his last four games.

"I've been practicing and do the best I can every day with my teammates in the cage and BP," Puig said. "... In the second half of the season, I want myself and my teammates back on fire and keeping win more games."

--Field Level Media