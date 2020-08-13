BaubleBar Has Major Sitewide Savings in Honor of Its 10th Birthday

BaubleBar

This article originally appeared on People.com by Alex Warner.

Blow out the candles and grab your credit cards, because BaubleBar is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in the best way possible—with a major sale. The female-founded jewelry brand entered the market in 2010 with a mission to offer trendy accessories at affordable prices. And in its decade of existence, it’s done just that (and so much more!).

BaubleBar has collaborated on a number of collections with big companies like Essie and Disney. It’s released dozens of best-sellers like the Alidia Ring and the Hera Chain Necklace that are so popular, they can hardly keep them stocked. And over the years, the brand has even garnered the attention of some of Hollywood’s elite, like Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, and Lizzo (to name a few). Like we said, there’s so much to celebrate. That’s why BaubleBar is offering shoppers the chance to stock up on their favorite pieces for less.

For every $50 spent, you can get $10 off by simply entering the promo code HBD10 at checkout. There’s currently no limit to this offer, meaning you could add hundreds of dollars worth of gorgeous baubles to your cart and keep saving ($100 spent = $20 off, $150 spent = $30 off, $200 spent = $40 off, etc.—you get the point.)

The best news of all is that practically everything on BaubleBar’s website is included in this offer (the only exclusions are its new face masks, phone cases, and gift cards). To hit at least $50, you could grab the mini version of Julia Roberts’ beloved Alidia Ring ($38) and Lopez’s gold chain drop earrings ($44).

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite BaubleBar pieces you need to shop before this amazing deal ends on Sunday, August 16.

Small Hera Link Necklace

$42, baublebar.com.

View photos

Initial Pisa Bracelet

$30, baublebar.com.

View photos

Mini Alidia Ring

$38, baublebar.com.

View photos

