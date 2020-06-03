'Batwoman' won't be recast after Ruby Rose quit CW show

Ruby Rose as Batwoman (Credit: The CW)

The character of Batwoman won't be recast, following news that actress Ruby Rose won't be returning for a second series of the CW show.

Instead, a new character will be drafted in to replace Rose's Kate Kane, heiress and cousin to Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse.

Per TV site Decider, a casting call for the series has been put out for a character called Ryan Wilder, 'female, Mid-late 20s, any ethnicity... she’s likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her'.

Crucially, the notice added that 'Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman'.

The Hollywood Reporter has since confirmed the move.

The casting call goes on: “With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Ruby Rose (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rose's unexpected departure from the show – reasons for which remain unclear – was preceded by much fanfare, with Kate Kane being the first out-gay character in a superhero series.

On quitting the role, the Australian actress said: “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Her time on the show was not without incident, however.

The 33-year-old suffered a serious back injury while filming a stunt, leaving her needing emergency surgery.

The show is scheduled to return in January, 2021.