‘Batwoman’ Team to Develop ‘Gotham Knights’ Series at CW

A “Gotham Knights” TV series is in the works at The CW from three “Batwoman” writers, Variety has learned.

The project hails from writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on the show, with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

More from Variety

“Gotham Knights” is based on the characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. It is not a spinoff of “Batwoman,” nor is it tied to the upcoming “Gotham Knights” video game.

In the show, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Fiveash and Stoteraux are currently executive producers on “Batwoman,” which premiered its third season in October. Their other credits include “Gotham,” “Krypton,” and “The Vampire Diaries.” They are repped by Verve. Abrams was formerly a writer for Entertainment Weekly. As a TV writer, she has written for “Batwoman,” “Supergirl,” and “All American.”

“Gotham Knights” is the latest DC show at the CW from the Berlanti camp. In addition to “Batwoman,” Berlanti Productions currently produces “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Stargirl,” and “Superman and Lois” for the broadcaster. Fellow DC shows “Arrow” and “Supergirl” recently ended.

Story continues

(Pictured, from left to right: Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, Chad Fiveash)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.