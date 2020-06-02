Batwoman Will Not Recast Kate Kane in Wake of Ruby Rose's Exit; New Character Eyed to Lead Series

Batwoman is opting to erase, rather than recast, Kate Kane.

TVLine has confirmed that the CW series will create a brand new character to don Batwoman’s cape in Season 2 in the wake of Ruby Rose’s sudden departure.

Further details on the new character have not been released officially, but Decider reports that a leaked casting breakdown referred to the newbie superhero as “Ryan Wilder,” a woman in her mid-20s who “is about to become Batwoman.”

“She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed,” the casting notice reportedly went on to read. “She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Warner Bros. and The CW previously confirmed that they would cast another LGBTQ actress in the role.

In an Instagram post last week, Rose addressed reports that she left the series after just one season because she balked at the long hours required to star in a weekly series that shoots in Vancouver. “Don’t believe everything you read by anon sources online,” she urged a fan in the comments section. “Also I lived in Vancouver for a year working on the mountains when I was 18 because I love that city! I’ve also worked in other places in Canada.. perfect beautiful country.”

