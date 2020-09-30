Batwoman casts Gotham actor as 'unpredictable' Victor Zsasz in season 2

Courtesy of DC

Gotham actor Alex Morf is returning to Batman's beleaguered city.

EW has exclusively learned that Morf will guest star as DC Comics villain Victor Zsasz in Batwoman season 2. According to the official character description, Zsasz is ″a charismatic, skilled hitman with high, unpredictable energy. He proudly carves tally marks onto his skin for every victim he kills."

This isn't the first time Zsasz has jumped from the page to the screen. Most recently, a bleach-blond Chris Messina gave a delightfully deranged performance as the face-peeling killer in 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Before that, there was Barry's Anthony Carrigan on Gotham and Tim Booth in 2005's Batman Begins.

When Batwoman returns for its second season, it will be led by Javicia Leslie, whose character Ryan Wilder picks up the Crimson Knight's mantle following Kate Kane's disappearance and Ruby Rose's departure from the series. On top of that, Dominion's Shivani Ghai will recur as Safiyah Sohail, a dangerous figure from Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) past.

During DC FanDome, Leslie previewed that Ryan will face an uphill battle as she adjusts to her new role as Gotham's protector. ″[Becoming Batwoman is] going to be a struggle because when you’re part of a community that has been neglected by the system, that’s the initial community that you feel responsible for helping,″ Leslie said in September. ″You’re going to see that community of Gotham that got overlooked. It’s funny because a lot of Mary’s patients can be examples of that community — that community that gets overlooked by the hospital, by the Crows. It’s a very personal thing, but that will be a huge battle. When [showrunner Caroline Dries] and I were talking about it — just the battle of, they’re not the only ones that need help, but those are the ones that Ryan is attached to that she really wants to be able to help."

In addition to playing a gang leader named Sykes on Gotham, Morf has also appeared on Mindhunter, Manifest, and Marvel's Daredevil.

Batwoman — which recently resumed production in Vancouver — will return in 2021 on the CW.

