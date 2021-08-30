Batwoman casts Agent Carter vet Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is officially coming to Gotham City.

EW has learned that Agent Carter's Bridget Regan will recur as Poison Ivy, a.k.a. Pamala Isley, in Batwoman season 3.

A former botany student at Gotham University, Pamela "was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better," according to the official character description. "But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right… even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance. "

The CW; DC Comics

Poison Ivy's introduction was first teased in the CW superhero drama's season 2 finale, which ended with one of Ivy's vines — which was stolen from the Batcave — taking root by the water and sprouting.

Regan isn't the only new addition to the season. Other new characters include Robin Givens as Jada Jet, Nick Creegan as Jada's son Marquis, and Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya.

Regan's other credits include Jane the Virgin, Grey's Anatomy, and White Collar.

Batwoman season 3 premieres Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

