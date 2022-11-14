Batu Kawan Berhad's (KLSE:BKAWAN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Batu Kawan Berhad's (KLSE:BKAWAN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Batu Kawan Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM3.7b ÷ (RM33b - RM7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Batu Kawan Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Chemicals industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Batu Kawan Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Batu Kawan Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Batu Kawan Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 45%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Batu Kawan Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 29% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

