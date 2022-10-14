Battling COVID again, Ringo Starr cancels rest of tour, including upcoming L.A. show

Alexandra Del Rosario
·2 min read
ARCHIVO - Ringo Starr toca en un concierto para celebrar el 50 aniversario de Woodstock en Bethel, Nueva York, el 16 de agosto de 2019. Starr dio positivo a COVID-19 por lo que tuvo que reprogramar varios de sus conciertos en Canadá con su All Starr Band. (Foto AP/Seth Wenig, archivo)
Ringo Starr, after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in a month, has canceled his tour with his band. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Sorry, Los Angeles. Looks like Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band won't be coming to the Greek Theatre on Sunday, after all.

The former Beatles drummer, 82, announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 again and will cancel the rest of his tour, which also included upcoming shows at the San Jose Civic on Friday and the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Saturday.

"I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive for Covid," he tweeted Thursday afternoon. "the rest off the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo."

The tour cancellation comes less than two weeks after he contracted the illness on Oct. 3, forcing him and his All Starr Band to postpone their show at the Canada Life Centre. The show was eventually canceled while Starr recovered.

The Grammy winner resumed his tour on Monday, tweeting that he is "on the road again."

"I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting," he wrote, while posing with his negative COVID-19 test. On Tuesday, he performed in Seattle and played Portland on Wednesday.

In addition to the California shows, Starr and his band were set for a pair of shows at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional next Monday and Tuesday.

The tour, which was initially planned for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, kicked off in May 2022. However, the tour has experienced less than smooth sailing. In June, Starr announced that he would push back the summer tour after two All Starr Band members, keyboardist Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather, tested positive for COVID.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all," Starr said in a statement shared on his website. "But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

