Battlestar Galactica star Michael Hogan suffers severe brain injury and is ‘unlikely to ever work again’

Michael Hogan, the prolific character actor best known for his role in the hit Battlestar Galactica reboot, has suffered a serious accident.

His wife, Susan Hogan, revealed on a GoFundMe page that the actor had fallen and hit his head on 17 February 2020 while in Vancouver for a Battlestar Galactica convention.

The impact had caused a “massive brain bleed”, and Hogan was “unable to be woken the next morning”. He was then rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

According to his wife, Hogan was left “with complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cogntivie impairment and an inability to swallow”.

She added: “Then things became incredibly more difficult during the Covid pandemic with visits by family being restricted then denied and no care team (physiotherapist, OT, speech therapist, etc) allowed in.”

While the GoFundMe page states that Hogan has regained his speech and “is largely coherent and cognisant”, it also says that he is still unable to stand, and requires a feeding tube.

Hogan is known for playing Colonel Saul Tigh on Battlestar Galactica, but has featured in over 150 film and TV projects over the course of his four-decade career.

The Canadian actor had recently appeared in series including Fargo and The Man in the High Castle.The GoFundMe campaign was set up to help cover Hogan’s medical bills. Within a day of the page’s creation, the goal had nearly been reached.

According to family friend Shari Ulrich: “The real goal is to have Michael back – that sweet, funny, teasing, impish spirited bright light and brilliant actor and friend. And if at all possible, one day back in his home on Bowen Island with his dog Harley, his family, and treasured parts of the life he knew.

“But practically speaking, the goal is to give Susan a way forward without the crushing financial weight of the ever changing costs for his care.”

You can find the page, along with details of how to donate, here.

