Battles continue over who will lead California Assembly as Democrats jockey for power

Taryn Luna
·8 min read
FILE - Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, left, of Lakewood, and Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, walk to a meeting of the Democratic caucus at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Rendon said afterward that Rivas has the support of the majority of the Democratic caucus to be the next speaker into his final term. Lawmakers will sort out the issue after the new Legislature takes office Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), left, and Assemblyman Robert Rivas (D-Hollister), at the Capitol in May 2022. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

A vote on the California Assembly floor last month to transition from one leader to another this summer appeared, at the time, to end a power struggle that divided Democrats and bred chaos at the state Capitol.

But things are not always as they seem in Sacramento.

Weeks after warring factions of Democrats reached an agreement on a timeline to replace Speaker Anthony Rendon with Assemblyman Robert Rivas (D-Hollister), a new candidate for speaker emerged and launched another round of infighting that threatens to consume California lawmakers for the second year in a row.

"I've been approached about the speakership and I am considering it and I look forward to more discussions," said Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno), a Rendon ally. "I believe we need to find a consensus candidate who can unify our caucus."

Though Arambula's first effort to dislodge Rivas as the next speaker failed last week, his emergence as a potential candidate is a sign that Democrats in the lower house are not done jockeying for power. The renewed acrimony could hinder the Assembly's ability to reach agreements on how to balance the budget as California faces an anticipated $22.5-billion deficit.

"The more infighting we have, the less energy we have to get to the best solution on policy," said former Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), who supported Rivas in the battle last year. "People have real needs and they need us to be 100% focused on those real needs."

Rendon's spokesperson said the speaker had nothing to do with Arambula's power play. Rivas spokesman Steve Maviglio downplayed the tussle, saying the December vote for Rivas will stick: "This is done," he said. "Game over."

The animosity between Rendon and Rivas, and the lawmakers who supported their respective sides last year, led to an unusually public feud that split Democrats and spilled out into the 2022 election with each side trying to win over candidates. Rendon ultimately agreed in November to step aside in June and allow Rivas to take charge, though both sides remained bitter and frustrated over what's become the most tumultuous transition in more than a quarter-century.

Though not all speakers are remembered as political powerhouses, the roster of Rendon’s predecessors features high-profile California politicians such as former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and the city’s new leader, Karen Bass.

Historically considered the second most powerful position in state government after the governor, speaker is a coveted post filled through an election among the 80 members of the Assembly. The speaker controls budgets for each Assembly member's office, appoints lawmakers to influential committee posts and guides the Assembly in negotiations with the governor, state Senate and often outside interest groups. The speaker also raises money for the California Democratic Party, which supports candidates who receive the party's endorsement.

Last year, fissures among Democrats in the Assembly made it harder for the house to reach a consensus on its priorities. The division creates a vulnerability for the Assembly again this year if lawmakers can't unite behind a leader.

"If those that are negotiating with you know that there's angles and ways to split and fracture your voice, more than likely they're going to exploit it," said Greg Campbell, a lobbyist and former aide to the five Assembly speakers before Rendon.

Campbell represents an era in the Assembly that gave rise to Rendon, who promised his colleagues he wouldn't wield his power as aggressively as others before him.

Rendon was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, representing a swath of southeast Los Angeles County. He was among the first class of legislators elected under new term limits that allowed lawmakers to serve up to 12 years total in the Legislature, ending rules that restricted the time to a maximum of six years in the Assembly and eight in the Senate.

When shorter term limits were in place, speakers took on stronger roles pushing their own agenda through the Assembly given their short time at the helm and the quick churn of lawmakers.

Rendon ascended to speaker in 2016 on the promise that he would decentralize his control. He campaigned on giving committee chairs free will to decide the fate of legislation that came before them, providing lawmakers an opportunity to exude influence over Sacramento's most powerful interest groups. He said the ability to serve 12 years in the Assembly allowed chairs to remain in their positions longer and acquire the expertise needed on the complex policy matters before the Legislature.

“It’s democracy itself,” Rendon said of his approach in December. “But I also knew to a large extent that we’ve got members who are going to be here for 12 years. Who wants to be under the thumb of a speaker who is just kicking the s—- out of them all the time and making them implement his or her decision? It just didn't seem like a sustainable operation.”

If Rendon holds onto his position through June, he will make history as the second longest serving speaker after Willie Brown Jr., the San Francisco Democrat who led the Assembly for more than 14 years.

Bill Wong, Rendon's longtime strategist who retired last year, said Rendon took a political risk with his leadership approach and "a lot of people under their breath criticized him for it" among the Sacramento political class. He called the speaker "an oddity in our world," who didn't fit into the "fetishized role" of a power-hungry leader.

"He messed up the story for everybody and they're having a hard time trying to digest it," Wong said.

Over the course of nearly seven years, Rendon led the Assembly through a series of progressive policy wins: Granting overtime pay to farmworkers, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, banning plastic straws, restricting the sale of guns, protecting abortion rights and reforming bail.

But Rendon's critics say his laissez-faire leadership style led to a chaotic caucus.

The desire for stronger leadership, in part, motivated some of his colleagues last year to begin rallying around Rivas. An exodus of lawmakers during the pandemic also left Rendon with only a handful of lawmakers who supported his initial rise to power still serving in the Legislature and a large slate of younger politicians looking to move into more important roles.

Rivas was elected to the Assembly in 2018 after serving eight years on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors. He was raised by his single mother and grandparents in Paicines, where his grandfather was a farmworker. He said his experience at the local level helped him realize that the “decisions you make have real impacts and consequences on people's daily lives.”

Careful with this words, Rivas has said he wants to be more hands-on and act as more of a guiding force.

"I understand the importance of really being able to listen to and work very closely with our caucus, to solve these monumental crises that face our state, whether it's housing affordability, environmental threats, climate change, quality education, infrastructure, you name it," Rivas said.

A change in speakers at the state Capitol could reshuffle power in the third house of lobbying firms that are paid to influence the Legislature's policy decisions.

Companies often hire firms with close ties to a speaker, believing those relationships may increase their access and ability to sway legislative leadership. Similarly, a speaker's personal connections with unions and other outside interests can help or hurt the group's ability to influence laws and budget decisions that affect the members they represent.

Rivas' brother Rick Rivas leads government and public affairs for the American Beverage Assn. in California, working to benefit the interests of Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Robert Rivas said his foes have sought to "weaponize" his close relationship with his brother, whom he called "best friend" and his "closest advisor since we were children."

Both Rivas brothers served as aides to Assemblywoman Anna Caballero before Rick Rivas went on to work with Govern for California, a group of wealthy donors led by activist David Crane that seeks to counter the influence of unions on the Legislature.

Rivas said his brother helps him with political matters but insists that they draw a line when it comes to governing. Govern for California was the main opponent of an effort to unionize legislative staff, which Robert Rivas voted in support of last year.

“My grandfather always said that we would struggle if we didn’t work together. So that's why I love my brother and I lean on him," Rivas said. "But like many in politics, we understand that there are divisions and there are boundaries. Rick and I have always had this blanket policy that ... we don't discuss legislative decisions.”

But the causes his brother worked for ultimately helped Robert Rivas.

Political action committees funded by Govern for California and its affiliated chapters and the American Beverage Assn. spent millions of dollars in the 2022 election on Assembly candidates, many of whom supported Rivas. In a highly unusual move, Assembly members backing Rivas put more than $900,000 into an independent expenditure committee to support their favored candidates.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Davis scores 21 points in return as Lakers defeat Spurs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury, LeBron James added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a rough loss to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night. Davis, who missed 20 games due to a stress injury suffered during the first half of a Dec. 16 game at Denver, came in with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter. He was 7 of 15 from the field and also had 12 rebounds in 26 minutes for his 19th double-double in 26 games play

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Sharks trade forward Matt Nieto back to Avalanche

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade. Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal completed Wednesday for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer. After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was clai

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals and topped their win and points totals from last season — all before the NHL All-Star break. “Different team and

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft