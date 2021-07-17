Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Reporting Issues With Game After July Update

Battlegrounds Mobile India players are reporting issues with the game ever since the latest update that brought the new season – C1S1, along with other improvements and fixes to the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India players are facing issues that pertain to the unicorn-set outfits, a login reward, UC (in-game currency) purhases, and more. Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has acknowledged the issue and has said that it is working on fixing them. Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched to all Android users on July 2, couple of weeks after the game’s early access for made live to beta testers. The game has already raked in 34 million downloads in the first few weeks of being rolled out.

Krafton released the first major update for Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this week. The new update brought a host of new features and improvements to the game. However, soon after the update was rolled out, players started reporting issues. These issues included players getting stuck at the loading screen when wearing a Unicorn set outfit. Krafton has advised users to not equip this outfit till the company comes up with a fix. Another issue that the players are reporting is that the Login Day 2’s reward for ‘Bring on the Heat’ event was showing as Mission Card (S19) even after the new season (C1S1) has started. This, however, has already been fixed by Krafton.

Some players are also experiencing issues while purchasing the in-game currency UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India. They are getting an error that says “UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase.” Krafton has urged players to get in touch with the customer care if they experience this by going into Settings > Basic > Customer Service. Krafton has also listed more issues on its tracking page. These include moving to a wrong page when using Supply Medal claimed from Advanced Supplies Crate and not being able to claim intermittently rewards from Daily Special Bundle.

