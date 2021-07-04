Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on Android: How to Recover Old PUBG Data

PUBG Mobile’s India-specific version Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has started rolling out on Android phones via the Google Play app store. The popular action title is yet to make its way to iOS-running iPhones, and more information is awaited from its South Korea-based developer Krafton. The company has announced the game will temporarily shut the data transfer option from July 6 that allowed original PUBG Mobile India players to retrieve old data into the new version. PUBG Mobile remains banned in India since September 2020 over security concerns and ties to China-based Tencent Gaming. Previously, Krafton had said that data transfers would be available until December 31. Meanwhile, here’s how you can transfer old PUBG data to BGMI.

In a blog post, the company notes that users must agree to the ‘Privacy Policy and Terms of Service’ that are shown when they first log into the Battlegrounds Mobile India to start the data transfer process. Wait till you receive the pop-up, asking if you want to proceed with the data transfer and then select ‘Agree.’ After selecting ‘Agree,’ another window will appear and you can select from which SNS account in the Prior App you want to use to transfer data to the new account in the New App. Once again, there will be a window asking if you want to transfer the data from the Prior App SNS account, and you should select ‘Agree.’ If you have selected the wrong SNS account by mistake, you can add or modify the linked account later from the settings within the game > basic menu. (allowed to link up to 2 SNS accounts at once). A message indicating that the data from the Prior App SNS account has been successfully transferred to the new account in the New App should pop up if the data transfer was a success. Readers can check all the data they can recover via this Krafton blog-post.

