Battlegrounds Mobile India announces Tesla partnership, Mission Ignition Mode, new weapons, more

Krafton, the Battlegrounds Mobile India developer, has announced a new >partnership with Tesla, an America-based automotive company. In this partnership, Tesla will open Gigafactory in four fixed locations in the map. Gamers will be able to enter these Gigafactory and see the production of the Tesla Model Y. They can even drive in the new car and experience the autopilot feature of the Tesla vehicles. As per the company, a self-driving Tesla Semi will also be seen on the specific routes.

In the first content update of the game, the developer has also introduced a >Mission Ignition Mode within the game. This mode will have six major places on the Erangel map that will be transformed into research and energy facilities. Players will also see new combat features like patrol robots, information collectors and more. A >new Hyperline feature has also been introduced that will transport gamers from one place to another.

In addition to the new mode, the classic mode has also received a >new weapon called the MG3. It is a machine gun that can be obtained during the game by airdrop in the classic maps except for Karakin map. This weapon will replace the M249 that was previously airdropped during the game. It will now appear on the map for loot.

Krafton has introduced >another a new feature that will allow gamers to "toss medical items to squad-mates in those clutch situations". As per the company, "For the first time, gyroscope sensitivity can be changed, Third Person Perspective (TPP) camera angles can be tuned, and ammo indicators allow for more finesse in strategy."

Additionally, several new devices have also received >support for 90 fps. The game has received new >Sand Bottle Exchanges in the events section. The gamers will now be able to complete challenges and win Sand Bottles and swap them for prizes.

Krafton has also added >new events like Damage Missions, Movement Missions and more. There is also a mission called Clan Clash, where clans fight against each other and get Clan points. These Clans will have similar activity levels.

As per the company, "each event will end with the individual and clan contributions summing up to crown a winner with fabulous rewards".

