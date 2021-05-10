Battlegrounds Mobile India Aka PUBG Mobile India Launch Tipped for June 2021: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India is tipped to be launched in the country in June 2021. Last week, Krafton officially announced that the PUBG Mobile India will be launched as Battlegrounds Mobile India but it did not reveal the launch date for the same. Now as per the information shared by PUBG Mobile caster and influencer 'Ocean Sharma', the battle royale game will be launched and the APK of the game is likely to be available next month. Battlegrounds Mobile India Battle Royale Game Officially Announced, Check Launch Date & Other Details Revealed by Krafton.

The influencer shared that the announcement of the rebadged version of PUBG Mobile India is just the first part of a two-part plan by the company. The second part will be a trailer announcement which is likely to go live by the end of this month. Also, last week, a Content Creator from the PUBG Mobile circuit 'Maxtern' leaked that the game is likely to be launched by June 2021. However, the company has not officially revealed the launch of the game yet. Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to come with a multiplayer game mode and support for in-game events like outfits and features.

The battle royale game will be available only in India and aims to boost the eSports arena by conducting high-prize tournaments in the country. For security reasons, the game is expected to be playable for users only above 18 years of age. As per a report, users under 18 years will have to enter the mobile number of their parents or guardians in the game to verify parental permission. Moreover, the game will be playable for three hours a day and will not allow spending more than Rs 7,000 on in-app purchases for minors. The company has also confirmed that it will store all the user data in local servers within India. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for pre-registration soon before its official launch. However, the launch date of the game is not known at the moment.