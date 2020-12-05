Battle of the (State) Champs! Cannon School takes down Greensboro Day

Cannon School boys’ basketball coach Che Roth says D.J. Nix wants the ball when the game gets tight.

Nix got the ball down the stretch Friday night, scoring two key baskets as Cannon School held off Greensboro Day 70-64. Cannon is No. 6 in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer statewide poll. Greensboro Day is No. 3.

In the rematch of a 4A private schools state semifinal playoff game from last season, the host Cougars (5-1) bolted to a big third-quarter lead, then fended off a Trojan (1-1) comeback. Nix had a lot to do with that.

Defending state champ Cannon School led 44-30 with 4:30 left in the third quarter, but the visitors got a hot hand, hitting 8-of-11 shots, including five 3-pointers over a seven-minute span. Greensboro Day, the 2019 state champ, tied the game at 50-50 with 6:44 left and was down only 57-54 with 4:44 to play.

Nix, a junior wing, drove for a layup with 3:53 remaining, giving the Cougars a 59-54 lead. A half-minute later, he grabbed a loose ball and raced past a defender for another layup. Nix was fouled on the second basket and made the free throw, giving Cannon School a 62-54 lead.

Greensboro Day was able to get within three points inside the final three minutes but never got closer.

“Every time we needed a basket tonight, it was DJ,” Roth said. “That’s what he does.”

“He’s a big-time competitor. He likes having the ball late in the game, to make a play.”

Greensboro Day and Cannon School have become two of the giants in the private school 4A ranks, and Friday’s game had the feel of a late-round playoff contest.

Cannon School led 15-12 after one quarter, thanks to eight points from Jarvis Moss. Nix had seven points in the second quarter, along with five points and four rebounds from Elijah Ormiston, as the Cougars opened a 34-26 lead at intermission.

Jaydon Young (seven points), Michael Zanoni (six) and Nikolas Graves (six) fueled Greensboro Day’s third-quarter surge, but Moss and Nix each scored seven in the final period for Cannon School.

Story continues

“We had a tight state semifinal game, and they beat us up there last season on a 30-foot shot at the buzzer by Cam Hayes,” Roth said. “I knew this would be a back-and-forth game tonight.”

THREE WHO MATTERED

D.J. Nix, Cannon School: Nix scored a game-high 21 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and making 9-of-11 from the foul line. He also grabbed five rebounds.

Elijah Ormiston, Cannon School: Ormiston, a senior center, scored 13 points, grabbed a team-high six rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Nikolas Graves, Greensboro Day: Graves led the Trojans with 17 points, and he shot a hot 7-of-9 from the floor. He also had five rebounds.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Cannon School played Friday night without 7-footer Christian Reeves, who is averaging 18 points and 15 rebounds a game; and freshman shooting whiz Austin Swartz. Both were injured.

▪ Friday’s game involved the 4A state private school champions from the past four seasons. Greensboro Day won in 2017 through 2019, and Cannon School prevailed last February.

▪ Shooting problems were a big reason why Cannon School saw its big lead evaporate in the third quarter. The Cougars hit just 4-of-14 from the floor in that period. They finished with 22-of-55 for 40 percent. Greensboro Day was more efficient, making 26-of-51 for 52 percent.

THEY SAID IT

“I really love this team. They work hard and play together. They’re a fun group.” - Cannon School coach Che Roth.

WHAT’S NEXT

Both schools are back in action Saturday. Greensboro Day hosts Charlotte Country Day, while Cannon School faces Westminster Catawba at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Friday’s Boys Boxscores

CANNON SCHOOL 70, GREENSBORO DAY 64

Cannon-15-19-14-22 -- 70

Greensboro-12-14-19-19 -- 64

Cannon 70 -- Dj Nix- 21, Jarvis Moss- 18 Elijah Ormiston-13 Karon Boyd- 8 Deuce Rolle- 5 Jay Claggett-5

Greensboro- 64 -- Graves-17 Young-16 Lundblade-13 Zanoni -11 Noble-5 Collins- 2

CHARLOTTE LATIN 63 GASTON DAY 51

Gaston Day 9 14 13 15--51

Latin 16 18 17 12--63

GDS--Callum Richard 14, Chris Britt 11, Fayed 9, Hunter 8, Crump 4, Clark 2, Owens 2, Wingate 1

CLS--Ned Hull 19, Chase Montgomery 10, Daniel Haughton 10, Jones 9, Calton 8, Hirsch 3, Lavitt 2, Hendley 2

Game Notes: Ned Hull led the Hawks at home against the Spartans scoring 19 points. Daniel Haughton scored 10 points/ 7 assists and Graham Calton scored 8 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Latin.

Records: Gaston Day 4-2, Charlotte Latin 2-2

PROVIDENCE DAY 51, RAVENSCROFT 46

Ravenscroft 4 10 11 21 46

Providence Day 12 8 13 18 51

RS: Emuador 18, Corrigan 6, Poole 2, Brown 2, Slander 6, Williams 12

PDS: Quave Propst-Allison 18, Wertz 3, Asrat 3, Joe McDonough 11, Gedeon 6, Scott 8, Villegas 2RS (1-3) PDS (2-4)Propst-Allison added 4 rebounds and 5 assistsScott added 6 rebounds and 4 assists

LATE THURSDAY

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 65, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 63 2OT

Charlotte Christian 16 8 14 14 4 9 -- 65

Wesleyan Christian 14 13 13 12 4 7 -- 63

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 65 -- Bryce Cash 35, King 6, Gilbert 2, David Lash 7, Hardy 5, Cade Nicholson 10,

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 63 -- McLamb 8, Darr 20, Uber 2, Grace 12, Swindell 2, Ray 19

Notable: Senior David Lash (7 points, 9 rebounds) came up big again with the game-winning layup off an inbound pass from Ben King (6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) with 12 seconds remaining in double overtime to defeat Wesleyan. (his 3rd game-winning basket in 4 games) The Knights were down 4 points with 50 seconds remaining in double overtime and came back to win. Sophomore Bryce Cash had a monster game with 35 points and 7 rebounds. Fellow Sophomore Cade Nicholson chipped in 10 points and 5 rebounds. Kade Darr led Wesleyan with 20 points.

DAVIDSON DAY 85, TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN 44

DDS - 22 21 26 16= 85

TCS- 9 12 10 13= 44

DDS: Prunty 9, Atwell 19, Horton 15, Perry 2, Howard 12, St. Clair 19, Ladd 2, Eley 4, Watson 2, Clancy 1

TCS: Sweighardt 3, Little 9, James 17, Singleton 3, Schoan 6, Lineburger 6

RECORDS: Davidson Day Patriots: 3-2, Tabernacle: 2-1

Game Stats: Blane St. Clair and Donovan Atwell led the Patriots with 19 points each. St. Clair added 7 rebounds. Sophomore Trey Horton scored 15 points and pulled down 5 rebounds.

Notes: Davidson Day will travel to Freedom Christian Academy on Friday, 12/4.

Friday’s Girls Boxscores

CANNON SCHOOL 60 GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL 48

Cannon School 9 20 12 17- 60

Greensboro Day School 14 9 14 11- 48

Cannon School 60- Reigan Richardson 32, Maya McCorkle 14, Hicks 7, Wood 3, Cherry 2, Galloway 2

Greensboro Day 48- C. Wyrick 29, Fullwood 13, E. Wyrick 3, Porter 2, Jones 1

Cannon School 3-2

Notes: UGA Commit Regain Richardson 32 points, 13 Rebounds to lead Cannon School.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 46, GASTON DAY 37

Gaston Day : 6- 2- 3-26-37

Charlotte Latin :10-13-15-8- 46

Gaston Day : Zaria Clark 29, Janiah Shular 6, Mckynzie Mauney 1, Laura Mullins 1

Charlotte Latin: N. Tye 19, M. Shannon 13, E. Mcmahan 8, N Hume 3, F. Williams 3,

PROVIDENCE DAY 34, RAVENSCROFT 28

PDS 7-9-13-5—34

Ravenscroft 8-9-7-4—28

PDS- Levine 9 Jensen 6 Latter 7 Brooks 7 Ferguson 3

Ravenscroft A. Richmond 13 Carter 7 Emuobor 3 Davidson 4 Keim 1Record 5-0