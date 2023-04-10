Battle of seasons in Alberta as some see 20+ highs and others see snow

It’s been a long wait for spring for much of the Prairies but a burst of warmth will finally make its way into the region this week. However, parts of Alberta will have to wait a little longer to savour the warmer temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure and strong Pacific flow will team up to bring warm temperatures and sunny skies to much of the Prairies in the coming days.

In Alberta, there will be a sharp north-south temperature divide as communities in the southern portion of the province will see their first 20°C temperatures of the year. In contrast, northern and central Alberta communities will see wet snow and chilly temperatures.

AB temps

The vast temperature divide is due to a ridge of high pressure pushing warmth up toward much of the southern portions of the Prairies, while a low-pressure system will bring heavy snow into the north, specifically around the Rockies.

SEE ALSO: Warmth springs to life across Canada, but one province misses out

In the south, the cities of Lethbridge and Medicine Hat will see 21°C temperatures on Monday and will see mild temperatures into Tuesday. High wind gusts can be expected throughout the day on Tuesday, widespread westerly winds will blow 50-80km/h in much of the south before weakening on Wednesday.

In the north, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning from Jasper to Banff. The snowfall will begin on Monday night and continue throughout the day Tuesday. Areas around Banff could see between 15-20 cm of snow and areas around Jasper could see between 20-30 cm.

AB Snow

Edmonton and Calgary also has the potential to see a trace of snow on Tuesday. The snow will taper off for all by Wednesday morning. This is a classic spring setup as snow is not unusual for Alberta in April, however, the warm temperatures in other parts of the province will make many wonder when they will finally see spring arrive.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be cooler towards the end of the week for much of the province.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on the Prairies.