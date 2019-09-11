'Battle of the Real HU' in Windy City

(STATS) - Old rivals Hampton and Howard are about to get reacquainted.

H(ow) U doin'?

After not squaring off last season, the two HBCU programs will be back together Saturday in the "Battle of the Real HU" as it blows into Soldier Field. The game is part of the 22nd annual Chicago Football Classic which offers a weekend of cultural and educational activities in addition to the 94th renewal of the rivalry.Hampton has won the last three meetings for a 50-42-1 series lead. Howard last won in 2014.

The HU programs didn't play each other last season while Hampton went through a messy departure from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, where Howard is still a member. Hampton was an FCS independent last year and is in its first season in the Big South Conference.

"Two excellent institutions that are highly regarded in how they prepare young people for the future, develop leaders," Howard first-year Ron Prince Jr. said. "And then also the football game that comes with it is a celebration of those two institutions. Being able to play this game in Chicago or anywhere in the country in front of an audience of folks who are fans of HBCUs and Howard and Hampton and everything that goes with it is always exciting."

The matchup appears tight. Hampton (1-1), under second-year coach Robert Prunty, blew out Elizabeth City State before falling to Virginia Union and is led by former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois. Howard (0-2) is coming off blowout losses to Maryland and Youngstown State, but has a high-powered passing duo with quarterback Caylin Newton and wide receiver Kyle Anthony.