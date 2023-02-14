The Battle Rages On: Book Two in Speak No Evil Series THE DIMINUTION OF HOPE Captures the Continuing Spiritual Warfare Between Good and Evil

Palmetto Publishing’s latest religious fiction novel portrays the work of God’s plan in the lives of brave, everyday people.

The Diminution of Hop

cover

Charleston, SC, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiritual warfare continues between God and His people and Lucifer and his minions.

In The Diminution of Hope: Speak No Evil Book Two, our hero Freddy from Separated from Grace: Speak No Evil Book One has become locked in his recurring dreams. We also meet Nathan, who wages an even more tumultuous battle against Lucifer, and Hope, who seems to have become the focus of Lucifer’s attention. As all three heroes make their way through the decades, along the way they meet the family of a new prophet who will also battle with Lucifer in future days.

Readers age 13 and beyond will become invested in the struggle and spiritual battles of these heroes, rooting for them and willing them to triumph over evil. Their stories are the stories of all humanity who wrestle with principalities in the heavenly realms on a daily basis. With evocative language supported by Scripture from God’s Word, the Holy Bible, The Diminution of Hopeportrays the work of God’s plan in the lives of very brave, everyday people.

The Diminution of Hope is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Tony Hirner, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Facebook: Anthony Hirner

About the Author:

Tony Hirner is a writer who had the advantage of growing up on a farm in the Midwest. Although he did not experience a lot of hustle and bustle in his early life, the people around him inspired his enjoyment of various personalities. Tony approaches his writing from the development of the characters, which brings much richness to his stories.

Attachment

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com



