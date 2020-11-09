As their battle over his mansion rages on, Phil Collins’ ex makes a big purchase

Phil Collins fans may want to look away at this point.

Because Orianne Cevey is just rubbing salt in the wound now.

The Genesis rocker’s ex-wife turned ex-girlfriend just showed off a spanking new luxury car while she battles Collins for control of his Miami Beach home.

On her newly private Instagram account, and screenshot by UK’s The Sun, the 46-year-old jewelry designer posed in pictures wearing a come-hither black gown at Holman car dealership in Fort Lauderdale last Thursday. She reportedly bought a 2020 Bentley Continental GT W12 Coupe sedan.

Orianne Cevey (Collins) poses at the Holman car dealership in Fort Lauderdale

One Insta pic shows her holding a sign at the dealership that reads, “Sold, Sorry.”

Another caption reads, “Me and my little Choupette!” That’s a pet name in French (she’s Swiss) and most memorably the name of Karl Lagerfeld’s famous cat. But we digress.

Price tag of the car? Holman told the Miami Herald it doesn’t comment on clients, but we checked around and the average cost of these fancy wheels hover around a cool $250,000.

That’s a mere drop in the bucket from her $46.68 million divorce from the famed drummer back in 2008. Though the settlement dough may be gone now, some 12 years later. A lot has happened since then: The exes reconciled for the sake of their two sons in 2016, but broke up again over the summer, at which time Cevey got married in Las Vegas.

The ‘siege’ of Phil Collins’ Miami Beach mansion continues: His ex wife just got served

Collins, 69, is in London while she and her 31-year-old hubby, Thomas Bates, live in luxury at the property the music legend owns. Cevey has installed armed guards at the Bay Road home, turned away Realtors and covered the surveillance cameras.

Deep breath.

While we ponder this question as well as deal with the flood in our front yard and allegations of voter fraud, the at-odd exes will continue to battle over control over his mansion this week over Zoom, Collins’ lawyer Jeff Fisher told the Miami Herald Monday.

Small victory: Collins’ collection of music memorabilia, awards and Alamo artifacts can be retrieved as soon as this week.

