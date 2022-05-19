Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered after holding out against punishing attacks on Mariupol’s steel factory hung in the balance Thursday, amid international fears that the Russians may take reprisals against the prisoners.

The Red Cross gathered personal information from hundreds of the soldiers — name, date of birth, closest relative — and registered them as prisoners of war, as part of its role in ensuring the humane treatment of POWs under the Geneva Conventions.

Amnesty International said in a tweet that the Ukrainian soldiers are now prisoners of war and as such “must not be subjected to any form of torture or ill-treatment.”

More than 1,700 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered since Monday, Russian authorities said, in what appeared to be the final stage in the nearly three-month siege of the now-pulverized port city.

At least some of the fighters were taken by the Russians to a former penal colony in territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. Others were hospitalized, according to a separatist official.

But an undisclosed number remained in the warren of bunkers and tunnels in the sprawling plant.

In a brief video message, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, which led the defense of the steel mill, said he and other fighters were still inside.

“An operation is underway, the details of which I will not announce,” Svyatoslav Palamar said.

While Ukraine expressed hope for a prisoner exchange, Russian authorities have threatened to investigate some of the Azovstal fighters for war crimes and put them on trial, branding them “Nazis” and criminals.

The Azov Regiment's far-right origins have been seized on by the Kremlin as part of an effort to cast Russia's invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the first war crimes trial held by Ukraine, a captured Russian soldier testified that he shot an unarmed civilian in the head on an officer’s orders, and he asked the victim’s widow to forgive him. The soldier pleaded guilty earlier in the week, but prosecutors presented the evidence against him in line with Ukrainian law.

Also, more U.S. aid appeared to be on its way to Ukraine when the Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 billion package of military and economic aid for the country and its allies. The House voted for it last week. President Joe Biden’s quick signature was certain.

“Help is on the way, really significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Taking the Azovstal steel plant would allow Russia to claim complete control of Mariupol and secure a long-sought victory. But it would be a mostly symbolic victory at this point, since the city is already effectively in Moscow's hands and analysts say most of the Russian forces that were tied down by the battle there have already left.

Kyiv's troops, bolstered by Western weapons, thwarted Russia's initial goal of storming the capital, Kyiv, and have put up stiff resistance against Moscow's forces in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on capturing.

The surprising success of Ukraine's troops has buoyed Kyiv's confidence.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was involved in several rounds of talks with Russia, said in a tweet addressed to Moscow: “Do not offer us a cease-fire — this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal.”

“Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money,” he wrote.

Russia, though, again signaled its intent to incorporate or at least maintain influence over areas its troops have seized.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin this week visited the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which have been under the control of Russian forces since shortly after the invasion began in February. He was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the regions could become part of “our Russian family.”

Also, Volodymyr Saldo, the Kremlin-installed head of the Kherson region, appeared in a video on Telegram saying Kherson “will become a subject of the Russian Federation.”

In other developments, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone on Thursday with his Russian counterpart for the first time since the war began, and they agreed to keep the lines of communications open, the Pentagon said.

On the battlefield, Ukraine’s military said Russian forces pressed their offensive in various sections of the front in the Donbas but were being repelled. The governor of the Luhansk region said Russian shelling killed four civilians, while separatist authorities in Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed two.

On the Russian side of the border, the governor of Kursk province said a truck driver was killed by shelling from Ukraine.

At the war crimes trial in Kyiv, Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old member of a Russian tank unit, told the court that he shot Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian, in the head on orders from an officer.

Shishimarin said he disobeyed a first order but felt he had no choice but to comply when it was repeated by another officer. He said he was told the man could pinpoint the troops' location to Ukrainian forces.

A prosecutor has disputed that Shishimarin was acting under orders, saying the direction didn’t come from a direct commander.

Shishimarin apologized to the victim's widow, Kateryna Shelipova, who described seeing her husband being shot just outside their home in the early days of Russia’s invasion.

She told the court that she believes Shishimarin deserves a life sentence, the maximum possible, but that she wouldn’t mind if he were exchanged as part of a swap for the Azovstal defenders.

___

McQuillan reported from Lviv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, and Aamer Madhani in Washington and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Oleksandr Stashevskyi And Ciaran Mcquillan, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Target and Walmart still have 'upside' despite earnings misses, according to BofA

    Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) may have shed tens of billions from their market caps after reporting earnings recently, but the two retailers may still have a key driver going for them.

  • Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who had held out inside Mariupol's pulverized steel plant have surrendered, Russia said Wednesday, as the battle that turned the city into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close. Meanwhile, the first captured Russian soldier to be put on trial by Ukraine on war-crimes charges pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and could get life in prison. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning generations of

  • EXPLAINER: What might happen to 100s of Ukrainian POWs?

    Breaking its recent silence on prisoners of war, the Red Cross said Thursday it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the giant Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol after holding out in a weeks-long standoff with besieging Russian forces. The announcement by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which acts as a guardian of the Geneva Conventions that aim to limit “the barbarity of war,” came shortly after Russia's military said 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the steel mill have surrendered.

  • Inflation, Russia-Ukraine war draw G7 finance leaders' focus

    KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (AP) — Finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies grappled Thursday with deepening inflation concerns and the immediate effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen promising that the allies would put together enough additional aid to help Ukraine “get through this.” “All of us pledged to do what's necessary to fill the gap,” Yellen said as the ministers finished their first of two days of talks. Although she did not have a

  • Blind woman fights off dating app match who choked her, demanded sex, Arizona cops say

    The man hit her and restrained her when she tried to leave, police say.

  • Yankees ride Cole's arm, quick start to 3-2 win over Orioles

    On a night when their bats were held in check, the New York Yankees found another way to win. Gerrit Cole pitched seven efficient innings, the defense backed him up with several strong plays and New York beat the skidding Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Wednesday night. Cole (4-0) allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts.

  • Retailers see excess inventory amid high inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down how retailers are approaching pricing when dealing with excess inventories and high inflation costs and how consumers are responding to recession worries and volatile markets.

  • Husband stabs wife in possible ‘mercy killing’ at assisted living home, NJ cops say

    Afterward, he “turned the knife on himself.”

  • Two dogs stolen from Lexington County home during burglary. Have you seen them?

    Anyone with information about the stolen dogs is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-785-8230.

  • Man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse his rifle accused of fleeing police

    The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the rifle he used during the Kenosha unrest is accused of operating an unregistered motorcycle and fleeing a Kenosha police officer Friday.

  • Rebel Wilson recalls co-star publicly ‘pulling down his pants’ and asking her to perform lewd act

    ‘I should have left. It wasn’t worth it,’ said the actor

  • B.C. windstorm breaks record, knocks out power to thousands

    For one community, B.C’s wicked winds produced the strongest gust ever recorded in the month of May.

  • Ukraine war: Russia moving the 'Terminator' around city ahead of expected assault, says military expert

    Russia has started moving an armoured fighting vehicle nicknamed the "Terminator" around a Ukrainian city which shows their "determination" to capture the area, a military expert has told Sky News. Justin Crump, a veteran British army tank commander, said Russia was "quite proud" of the vehicle, which is used to support other tanks and "suppress" enemy fire when launching assaults in urban areas. Russia is reported to be "bringing them in around Severodonetsk" in Ukraine - showing its "determination to assault that city".

  • POW 'pleading for forgiveness' from Ukraine widow; Senate OKs $40 billion aid package: Live updates

    A Russian POW who could face life in prison after fatally shooting a Ukrainian civilian asked the victim's wife for forgiveness . Live updates.

  • Pollution kills 9 million people per year, study says

    A new study by a leading medical journal finds that deaths from pollution have increased to 9 million people each year — roughly one of six annual deaths worldwide. Air pollution, contaminated water and toxic chemical exposure are the main drivers of the staggering death toll, according to the report released Tuesday by The Lancet Planetary Health.

  • Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Reached Millions Even After Twitch Removed Footage

    Social media platforms still can’t stop mass shooting videos from going viral.

  • Musk’s Tesla was booted from the S&P ESG index, here’s why

    S&P Dow Jones Indices removed electric-vehicle giant Tesla from its ESG index. Elon Musk’s-led company slipped with its environmental, social and government standards according to the S&P 500 ESG Index. We took a look at further details.

  • Stocks: Wall Street's biggest bull sticks with S&P 500 call

    While Wall Street strategists are getting gloomier on prospects for positive stock returns in 2022, one with the highest forecast for the S&P 500 at the end of the year is holding fast — even as the benchmark index has fallen more than 18% since its record high on Jan. 3 and is approaching a bear market.

  • Vir Biotechnology Reminds Stockholders of 2022 Annual General Meeting Details

    SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today reminds stockholders that it will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. PT. The Annual Meeting will be held in virtual format only via live audio webcast. Vir Biotechnology’s stockholders of record as of March 28, 2022 (the “Record Date”) can attend and vote at the Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting center at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIR2

  • US intel shows Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has gathered intelligence that shows some Russian officials have become concerned that Russian forces in the ravaged port city of Mariupol are carrying out grievous abuses, a U.S official familiar with the findings said Wednesday. The Russian officials are concerned that the abuses will backfire and further inspire Mariupol residents to resist the Russian occupation. The U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity,