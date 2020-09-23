The battle in Congress to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dashing hopes for a COVID-19 stimulus package

WASHINGTON – The slim chances Congress will pass another coronavirus stimulus package appear to have gotten even more minuscule because of the partisan brawl erupting over filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg's death Friday immediately sparked a political fight over when President Donald Trump's yet-to-be-named nominee would come up for a vote. Since then, Washington has become consumed by the Republican-led Senate's desire to approve Trump's pick quickly – possibly before the Nov. 3 election – and Democrats' efforts to stop it in hopes Joe Biden defeats Trump.

"I think it gets increasingly difficult," Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., explained about the prospects of passing a stimulus bill on Monday.

For months, Americans have held out hope Congress would come to a deal after much of the benefits it approved this spring to counter COVID-19's impacts ran out. An extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit expired in July, a loan forgiveness program for small businesses also dried up and Americans haven’t seen another stimulus check.

Both parties have stressed the need for government relief to help Americans weather the pandemic. Yet neither Republicans nor Democrats have budged from their positions, leading to a now months-long impasse and with both sides blaming the other over the gap in relief. The fight over a new justice appears to have only heightened those tensions.

Top Democrats and White House negotiators spent weeks debating the size and scope of coronavirus stimulus legislation, with Democrats insisting on at least $2 trillion in aid and Republicans offering smaller bills, the most recent of which totaled about $300 billion.

Both sides have been hung up on a host of issues. Democrats have pushed to extend a weekly $600 added unemployment benefit while Republicans have offered $300 and $200 in different proposals. Democrats have advocated for funding for struggling state and local governments, while Republicans have pushed back on that idea, citing worries over the federal deficit and claims the money would bail out mismanaged Democratic cities.

The differences over priorities weren't the only hurdle. Congress is scheduled to break for recess in early October ahead of the elections.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the high court fight "adds complexity" to the stimulus debate. “We don’t have a whole of time,” he added, noting he wanted a deal before the current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said the chances of getting a bill accomplished appeared to be fading.

"What we need to be focused on right now, that seems to be slipping away from us, is the opportunity to have another package on how to get people back to school, how to get people back to work, how to get people back to child care and better health," he said.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, outside the Capitol on Monday, told reporters "We should be focusing on pandemic relief. Is that possible?"

He continued, "Six months ago, we passed unanimously a big bipartisan pandemic relief bill, four months ago the house acted. Majority Leader McConnell hasn't even been in the negotiations, so how we close that gap eludes me."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has promised to bring Trump's nominee to the Senate floor and has said he has plenty of time to approve a judicial pick before Election Day. Both sides have spent the week lobbing attacks at one another.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said McConnell "defiled" the chamber and that moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination would "destroy the institution of the Senate."

"It's created a lot of mistrust and ill feeling in a way that I haven't seen it occur in the Senate in a very long time," Schumer said Tuesday at a news conference.

"People are still suffering and McConnell won't do anything about it, but he will try to ram a Supreme Court judge through," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. "That tells you about his values, and it tells you about his regard for people in this country."

