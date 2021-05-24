The battle between the monarchy and the BBC will degrade them both

Philip Collins (Daniel Hambury)

A quarter of a century after her death, the Princess of Wales is selling newspapers again. The Dyson report into the methods used by the BBC to secure the infamous Panorama interview with Diana in 1995, condemned the reporter Martin Bashir and damned an internal inquiry led by the head of news Tony Hall. Bashir resigned hurriedly from the BBC on May 14 and Lord Hall has stepped down from the chairmanship of the National Portarit Gallery.

And yet, stepping out of the weeds for a moment, it is hard to avoid the thought that the real culprits in the sad story of the “people’s princess” might just be us, the people.

By any ethical standards, Bashir’s conduct was deplorable. Faking bank statements, to convince Diana that her crumbling marriage was even worse than in fact it was, is indefensible.

In his only interview since Lord Dyson reported, Bashir offered a perfunctory apology to the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex but insisted that their mother was ready to talk and that all he did was jump the queue of journalists eager to sit in a television studio with her, listening.

It hardly matters that there may be something in this claim. Diana had, by the time of the negotiation over her 1995 interview, already co-operated with Andrew Morton on his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story.

The basic outlines of the tale were established and relations between the Prince and Princess of Wales were, from this account at least, probably beyond repair. It is both speculative and implausible to suggest, as Andrew Neil did last week in the Daily Mail that the Bashir interview, secured under false pretences, changed the course of history and led directly to the death of the princess.

It can hardly be coincidental that Neil has a news channel to launch which he hopes, surely against all expectation, will be a rival to the BBC. He is talking up his new venture but also talking down the culpability of his old trade. The question to ask is why was Bashir’s scramble for this interview so desperate that he was prepared to go to fraudulent lengths?

Because he knew how much was at stake, and in that he was right. A golden ticket to a job as a news anchor in American television followed, and an audience with Michael Jackson. And why did all these rewards accrue, as the price of one interview?

Because of our insatiable demand for reading about and watching news-free royal gossip.

If most of the royal stories that end up in print were judged for their news value, almost none would make the cut. They appear as exalted, fairytale excerpts of the celebrity circuit.

They are showbusiness stories and there is no business like it, for a journalist like Bashir. He should be condemned for what he did, no doubt, but while we are condemning him we might spare a thought for ourselves, for supplying the demand that he so desperately met.

He didn’t care what he did to get the interview because he knew how much his BBC bosses cared about him getting it. And they knew how much we cared about watching it.

The very same excess of attention is the force that propels the motorcycles into the tunnel of the Pont d’Alma in August 1997 in pursuit of the princess’s chauffeur-driven limousine. The compact of modern royalty and celebrity journalism is out of control. The demands of the people hurt the princess.

Diana’s two sons, William and Harry, know this. It is a subject on which they remain united. They are, to use Harry’s word, trapped and it is not beyond us to free them up. Modern royalty has become a burden too heavy for some of the family to bear.

The best friends of the monarchy may, in a strange irony, be those of us who don’t really care all that much and who barely pay attention. There would be no Martin Bashir scandal if the ratings were terrible.

And those of us in the cavalry of the couldn’t-care-less have an exemplar in the Queen. In almost seven decades on the throne Queen Elizabeth II has never yet given an interview. The silent monarch has never once knowingly committed the sin of journalism.

The two principal institutions of Britishness — the monarchy and the BBC — are locked in a battle that will degrade both and the fault lies, in the end, with us.

