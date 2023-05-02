New 'Battle of the Atlantic Sound & Light Show' replacing Fireworks at Canadian Tulip Festival

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / The traditional Victoria Day Fireworks in Ottawa at the Canadian Tulip Festival have been canceled in favour of a new nightly feature, the ‘Battle of the Atlantic Sound & Light Show'.

In keeping with the festival's celebrations of the Royal Canadian Naval Reserves Centennial this year, the show plays out on the waters of Dow's Lake in Ottawa. Fog, lights, and water cannon effects enhance the telling of the Battle of the Atlantic, in concert with a dramatic score composed by Riley Stewart, Theatrical Director of the Festival.

The sound, light and water show, produced by Optimal Show Experience, will immerse the audience in stories of the tragic loss of HMCS Ottawa, and the courageous bravery of HMCS Haida, providing 11 nights of free entertainment for Festival crowds, starting at 9:15 pm from May 12 through May 22, 2023.

"The city of Ottawa hasn't ever seen anything like this," says the Festival's Executive Director, Ms. Jo Riding of the new show. "Our mission is to commemorate and celebrate the reason the Netherlands gives Canada tulips every year, and create stories that ensure future generations never forget." adds Riding.

This show is an addition to ‘Tulips at Night' programming which debuted last year, including Movies in the Park, historical Ghost Tours, and a Blacklight Boardwalk display with the only UV-lit tulip garden display in the world, offering guests a fun and funky opportunity to see thousands of tulips as pollinators.

Media are invited to attend a dress rehearsal of Battle of the Atlantic Sound & Light Show on the Blacklight Boardwalk, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm at Dow's Lake Pavilion

Please contact jo@tulipfestival.ca, (613) 276 - 1762 for interview opportunities, media passes, and parking passes.

