Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

·2 min read
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2nd-4th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 9, 2023.

May 2nd

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Northern Graphite Corp.

OTCQB: NGPHF | TSXV: NGC

Ecora Resources PLC

OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR

Novo Resources Corp.

OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO

Invinity Energy Systems PLC

OTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES

Barksdale Resources Corp.

OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO

Ur-Energy Inc.

NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE

Discovery Silver Corp.

OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV

Desert Gold Ventures Inc.

OTCQB: DAUGF | TSXV: DAU

Newcore Gold Ltd.

OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU

Power Nickel Inc.

OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN

Troilus Gold Corp.

OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG

CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Inc.

Pink: CDSG


May 3rd

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Jindalee Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL

Collective Mining Ltd.

OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL

Candente Copper Corp.

OTCQB: DNCUF | TSX: DNT

Minera Alamos Inc.

OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI

Giga Metals Corp.

OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA

CleanTech Lithium PLC

OTCQB: CTLHF | LSE: CTL

Regenx Technology Corp.

OTCQB: RGXTF | TSXV: RGX

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT

Highland Copper Company Inc.

OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI

Renforth Resources Inc.

OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR

Phenom Resources Corp.

OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM

Li-Metal Corp.

OTCQB: LIMFF | CSE: LIM


May 4th

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc.

OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU

Pan Global Resource, Inc.

OTCQB: PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ

IsoEnergy Ltd.

OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO

Euro Manganese Inc.

OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN

ENRG Elements Limited

OTCQB: EELFF | ASX: EEL

Century Lithium Corp.

OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com