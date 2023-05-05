Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2nd-4th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 9, 2023.
May 2nd
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Northern Graphite Corp.
Ecora Resources PLC
Novo Resources Corp.
Invinity Energy Systems PLC
Barksdale Resources Corp.
Ur-Energy Inc.
Discovery Silver Corp.
Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
Newcore Gold Ltd.
Power Nickel Inc.
Troilus Gold Corp.
CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Inc.
May 3rd
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Jindalee Resources Ltd.
Collective Mining Ltd.
Candente Copper Corp.
Minera Alamos Inc.
Giga Metals Corp.
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Regenx Technology Corp.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Highland Copper Company Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc.
Phenom Resources Corp.
Li-Metal Corp.
May 4th
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc.
Pan Global Resource, Inc.
IsoEnergy Ltd.
Euro Manganese Inc.
ENRG Elements Limited
Century Lithium Corp.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
