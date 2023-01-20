S&P/TSX composite posts gain Friday; U.S. markets rally on tech

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up more than 150 points Friday on broad-based gains, while U.S. markets also rose with an end-of-week rally driven by significant strength in the tech sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 161.77 points at 20,503.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 330.93 points, or one per cent, at 33,375.49. The S&P 500 index was up 1.9 per cent at 3,972.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 288.17 points, or 2.7 per cent, at 11,140.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.51 cents UScompared with 74.23 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.03 cents at US$81.64 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down ten cents at US$3.17 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.30 at US$1,928.20 an ounceand the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press